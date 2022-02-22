﻿Several years ago, my wife and I drove to Georgia to visit with my daughter and her family. My oldest grandson was about three years old at that time and looking forward to his visit from his grandparents. We arrived late at night, and he was asleep. I will never forget this night for as long as I live because I was able to sleep in his bed next to him. After I had lain down and had been there for a few minutes he woke up. Trying not to keep him awake I pretended to be asleep however I could see the joy and merriment on his face.

His smile was as wide as his little face and all of a sudden he grabbed my face with both hands and looked straight at me. He was satisfied that his granddaddy had arrived and laid back down face to face, snuggling ever so close. It made me feel like a million dollars to have my grandson grab me that way and then come up next to me as if he wasn’t going to let me leave.

Many times in our life we are faced with anxious moments and not sure how we are going to make it through them. These moments could be times when we are overly excited and waiting on something good to happen or it could be that times are tough and reality of what could come about has put unsure thoughts in our mind. Either way, anxiety can sometimes get the best of you and unless you feel the warmth and closeness of a family member, a close friend, or maybe ever a stranger, life becomes difficult to accept because of uncertainty.

For those of us that know Jesus personally we have the pleasure of knowing that He is with us and will guide us through any situation. His loving arms are always around us and as long as we look to Him for assurance and guidance then no person or any circumstance can be so big that we can’t overcome the problem, good or bad.

We need to remember what we are told in Isaiah 41:10; “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous hand.”

Just as my grandson had waited all day for his granddaddy and granny his excitement was almost too much for him. Even after he had gone to sleep he realized when I got in bed with him and his reality of our visit had come true and he felt relief from the anxiousness he had felt all day. I must say that even today he and his sister are always glad to see us, and I hope this will never change.

If any you are struggling with any type of anxious moments, I hope you will understand that these type moments will pass. The only lasting feeling that we should have is our hope and love in Jesus as He carries us through life and He will never let us down.

﻿PRAYER

Thank you Jesus for the assurance you give us when we become your child. I pray for my family, friends, and everyone else to come to you for your saving grace and eternal life. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Proverbs 3:5-6

Monday-Matthew 6:25-27

Tuesday- Isaiah 40:28-31

Wednesday- Luke 10:38

Thursday Psalm 94:16-19

Friday- Phillipians 4:6-7

Saturday- Deuteronomy 31:6