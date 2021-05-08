Superintendent Kyle Hammond told The Star-Herald Thursday evening that the Attala County School District is mandating the wearing of masks by all employees and students inside school buildings for the upcoming school year.

Shortly after that conversation, the district sent out the following release:

"Due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19, the Attala County School District is taking the necessary precaution and will be implementing a mask mandate for all students and staff. The mandate goes into effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice. Thank you for understanding and we will continue to work toward keeping everyone safe."

Students officially begin the 2021-2022 school term tomorrow, August 6.