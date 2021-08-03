Former Big Red Band member and 2000 KHS graduate Russell Casteel will have a chair named in his honor at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. It has been purchased by his parents, David and Beverly Casteel. Beverly is currently The Star-Herald lifestyles writer and proofreader, and David is employed by the Kosciusko School District.

Beginning his band career in sixth grade, Russell Casteel played the cornet in junior high school before transitioning to trumpet, French horn, and mellophone as a high-schooler. He was also a band aide while in junior high, assisting the high school band in loading and unloading equipment at games and contests.

David Casteel said that while they are proud to honor their son and his band legacy, the couple also takes pride in contributing to the “bigger picture” by donating to the KFEE effort to upgrade the auditorium into the Skipworth Center. During their son’s band years, the two were active booster club members. In fact, David did not even get to see Russell perform on gameday until his senior year because of David’s involvement helping in the concession stand.

David credited KFEE Board Chair Tim Alford for his dedication to the overall project.

“I think through Tim's excitement and diligence, he has lit the fire under a lot of people that have been lukewarm about the arts in years past,” he said.

Beverly is also proud to honor her son’s achievements. She explained that being a Big Red Band member taught her son to appreciate and grow a lifelong love for music. She has written many stories in The Star-Herald on the KFEE and Skipworth project, which has helped her understand the importance of local performing arts. But the auditorium is not uncharted territory for Beverly; she was not in the band growing up but logged many hours in theater.

“The Skipworth Center is already a lot better. And it's going to be even greater. I think contributing for the good of the community, whether it's for band or performing arts, is going to be awesome,” she said.

The couple emphasized the auditorium’s importance to the city and surrounding communities and that one does not have to be wealthy to donate since simplified payment plans are available.

“It sat dormant for so many years, so there's a whole generation out there that never knew what the auditorium could do. It's just so important,” David said. “Having folks like Bev and me donate a chair lets people understand that you don't have to be wealthy to donate. People need to know that anybody can do it.”

Beverly said the payment plans make participation available to a wider range of people.

“Some people think to themselves, ‘Oh, I can’t drop a thousand dollars.’ But it’s like we said in an article I wrote a couple of weeks ago, people can do payment plans for $50 or $100 a month,” Beverly added.

Like his parents, Russell is also excited about the future for the Skipworth Center for Performing Arts.

“That building was the place where I first learned what music was. The fact that it can be repurposed and reimagined for a new generation to experience it is just incredible,” Russell said. “I'm thankful for all the leadership that has given such creativity and energy so that other people can experience music and mentoring like I did all those years ago.”

Russell previously donated a chair in honor of former band director Kevin Bishop and his wife, Juli, for their love, support, and mentorship towards him. Then, with close friends Timothy Alford and Matthew Sample, the trio donated a chair in honor of former band director Mickey Mangum, who Casteel credited as another mentor.

After graduating high school, Russell attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a degree in secondary education. He then attended seminary at Candler School of Theology. Currently, he is the executive director of camp and retreat ministries for the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Living in Lyles, Tennessee, Russell is married to his wife, Callie Flowers Casteel, and they have a son, Brown, and daughter on the way.

Russell specifically wanted to thank his parents for their dedication to him and their contribution to the performing arts as a whole.

“They encouraged me to take part in the band and were really supportive of me during my years in high school,” he said. “The fact that they honor that with their contribution so other people can experience what I did is really humbling and I’m very appreciative.”