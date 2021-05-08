The Kosciusko School District is requiring all students and staff to wear masks this upcoming school year. This announcement changes the district’s previous reopening plan that was approved last week.

The Star-Herald received the following statement from Superintendent Billy Ellzey:

“Due to the rise in case numbers of COVID-19 in our area as well as Mississippi, and out of an abundance of caution we will be requiring masks for all students and staff in the Kosciusko School District. The requirement for masks goes into effect immediately and will be in place until further notice. Once case numbers are more manageable, we will reevaluate the situation and make adjustments as warranted. Students should wear masks Friday, August 6 if they have them but must have a mask by Monday, August 9. Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep everyone safe and in school during this time.”

Students officially begin the 2021-2022 school term tomorrow, August 6.