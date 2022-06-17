﻿The Bible clearly affirms Jesus as the head of the church. And the church is His body. Read Ephesians 1:15-23 noting carefully verses 22 and 23. After reading those verses, turn to the Colossians letter and note what is said in 1:18: “He is also head of the body, the church….” This is us: The body of believers who make up the church. Since Jesus is the head and the church is His body, our responsibility ought to be to follow the direction of He who is the head. That is Jesus. The church is us, not they or them, but us!

Thus far we have seen what the Apostle Paul said about “Us and the Lord” from Romans 12:11, 12, and “Us and Others” from 12:9, 10, 13, 15, 16. In this final installment we consider what Paul says about “Us and a Hostile World.”

V. 14 – “Bless those who persecute you; bless and curse not.”

V. 17 – “Never pay back evil for evil to anyone. Respect what is right in the sight of all men.”

V. 18 – “If possible, so far as it depends on you, be peace with all men.”

V. 19 – “Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘VENGEANCE IS MINE, I WILL REPAY, says the Lord.”

V. 20 – “BUT IF YOUR ENEMY IS HUNGRY, FEED HIM, AND IF HE IS THIRSTY, GIVE HIM A DRINK; FOR IN SO DOING YOU WILL HEAP BURNING COALS UPON HIS HEAD.”

V. 21 – “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Granted, that is a tall order, but one that our world needs to see in us. Yes, our world has much focus on violence. Hardly a week goes by without a mass shooting taking place. Anger seems to be the driving force. Anger at life, at the system of government, at decisions that go against what I want to do. Anger! And in the midst of it we read these inspired words from an apostle. It reminds me we are called to be a peacemaker (Mt. 5:9).

This is us! Us and the Lord, Us and Others, Us and a Hostile World! May our God help us to so live to make a difference in a society where God and His Word has been pushed to the margins of life.

Les Ferguson, Sr

S. Huntington Church of Christ