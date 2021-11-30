﻿It’s a hurry up world we live in. It seems no one has time to reach out to family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, acquaintances, or the person on the street because everyone seems to be living by the clock. Time seems to dictate almost everything that we do or attempt. There is nothing wrong with being in a fast paced society if we take time and look around us and see the needs of others.

We are all searching for perfect peace in the world. We may not realize it but in everything we do we are looking for a fulfillment in our life whether it is through our personal life, our job, our church, our activities, etc. We are continually try to fulfill our desires and try to have a happy life because of who we are, what we do, and becoming a reality of our dreams.

Each one of us wants to make our life matter. We look for that significant purpose in life that sets us apart from the world and this is why we are living for what we can do at this moment. Yes, we have goals that we want to accomplish and we are using a time frame to get there. We have set goals pertaining to a career and wealth. We are looking for solutions and fame for our time on earth giving little thought to realizing it will be gone within a few short years.

Why is it that we have made everything we do an item of time. We now have watches that tell us how many steps we take each day because we are interested in exercising. These same watches tell us how many calories we have burned because we are interested in losing weight or staying healthy and fit. Why is it that we get in our cars and drive to a gym to exercise by walking on a track?

I am not saying this is wrong and I do believe in being healthy, exercising, and keeping our body fit, however are we doing this to be in the Lord’s will or to fulfill one of our desires to be update with what the world is seeking?

Each day is a blessing from God and He expects us to use it for His glory and purpose. He has given us everything we will ever need to succeed in life if we will look within our self and realize our God given talents and gifts. As each one of us desires a purpose to our life we need to realize God made us in His image and everything we do will be significant if we follow Him and not the world.

All of us do live for the moment and what we do with that moment is up to us. God gave us the choice of accepting Him and being a Christian example for others to see or living in a world of sin and following others on the road to Hades. All of us need to stop and think about the next minute of life because once it is gone it will never return and you are a minute older. What are you going to do with that minute? Will you be the one to take time and share Jesus with others?

﻿PRAYER

Thank you Jesus for my time on earth and I pray that I will be as you want to be. Thank you for my life and lead me to help others understand that you are God, the only way to eternal life. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Ephesians 2:1-10;

Monday – Psalm 89:1-8;

Tuesday – Colossians 4:5-6;

Wednesday – Proverbs 6:6-15;

Thursday – John 11:9-10;

Friday – Ecclesiastes 3:1-13;

Saturday – 2 Corinthians 9:6-11