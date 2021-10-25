﻿Many of us have heard the story of David and Goliath. For those that are unfamiliar with the story, it can be found in the Bible in First Samuel, chapter 17. It is a story of how a young Shepherd boy went out to fight a nine-foot giant. The giant, Goliath, was a soldier in the much larger and stronger Philistine army and challenged any person in the Israelite army to come out and fight him to settle the dispute between the two nations. The loser would be servant to the winner.

All of us in today’s society have giants that we are facing and most of us are trying to avoid them or let someone else handle our situations. The giants could be in the form of financial problems, marriage problems, family disputes, sickness, job related decisions, or anything that is weighing heavy on our minds. Many of us are pawns to these arguments and we are afraid to step up and face the situation head on.

There is a tremendous Christian movie that was released several years ago. It was about a small Christian school having problems with their non-winning football program. Fans and parents wanted the coach to quit. The coach not only has problems at home, but he was facing the seemingly insurmounted problems coming at him from outside the home. His school supporters became apathetic toward him and his players became fearful of who they were playing.

A lot of our problems are also related to fear of failure. We underestimate our strengths unless we do the same as David and the coach of Christian school. Their strength came from having God on their side and believing in Him to see them through everything they tried.

David faced Goliath with only rocks and a slingshot. He turned down all attempts of his leaders who wanted to put armor on him and give him other weapons. Goliath was fully armed and was clothed in his battle armor.

David knew that His God would be with him and protect him. It only took one shot with a pebble to the head of Goliath and the giant fell to the ground. The coach of the football team also believed in Jesus and asked Him to guide him and see him through his problems. The coach won a championship game because he helped his players overcome their fear of defeat.

We too need to put our trust in the Living Savior and believe that He will deliver us through and from any situation we put ourselves in. Most of us say we fully trust God to deliver us but are we really willing to hand everything over to Him?

Talk to Jesus daily and constantly. He is the Lord and Savior of all who will accept Him into their heart and trust Him in everything we do.

﻿PRAYER

Thank you, Jesus, for accepting me,

a sinner, and forgiving me of my sins. I ask that you guide me all

that I do. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – 1 Samuel 17:1-58;

Monday – 2 Timothy 2:23-24;

Tuesday – Isaiah 41:13;

Wednesday – James 1:19-21;

Thursday – Psalm 27:1;

Friday – 1 Peter 5:7;

Saturday – Ecclesiastes 7:9