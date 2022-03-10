﻿Are you a winner or have you given in to a losing attitude?

So many want everything to be just right and they expect to have a winning situation without preparing themselves to win or lose.

Everyone faces challenges and only the mentally prepared will usually come out with victory or high expectations for another time, another place.

The ones that are not mentally prepared will become disheartened and fade away to continue in their less determinate ways. Each new occurrence will be a new adventure for them.

The same is true in a spiritual relationship with Jesus Christ. Everyone that accepts Christ as a personal Saviour will always know Him and He will know them, however without spiritual maturity a new convert will never grow and understand the full compliment of blessings awaiting them through love and grace. As a baby is fed with milk so is a new Christian fed the basics of a loving Christ. Only through His word, the Bible, and through fellowship and study with other Christians can a person mature in his spiritually and become a mature Christian and witness for Christ.

Even though you can never be a loser by accepting Christ as Lord and Saviour, you can expect a much more winning knowledge of who you should be and what you should be doing in promoting Christianity throughout the world.

The following holds true for whether you are a winner or loser concerning earthly matters or spiritual matters.

“Winner vs. Loser”

The winner is always part of the answer.

The loser is always part of the problem.

The winner always has a program.

The loser always has an excuse.

The winner sees an answer for every problem.

The loser sees a problem for every answer.

The winner sees a green near every sand trap.

The loser sees three or four sand traps near every green.

The winner says, “it may be difficult but it’s possible.”

The loser says, “it may be possible but it’s too difficult.”

Be a winner in your mental attitude toward the world but also have a winning attitude in your spiritually.

Hebrews 6:7-8 (NIV) “Land that drinks in the rain often falling on it and that produces a crop useful to those for whom it is farmed receives the blessing of God. 8. But land that produces thorns and thistles is worthless and is in danger of being cursed. In the end it will be burned.”

﻿PRAYER

Thank you Jesus for loving me. I pray that you will give me confidence among my peers, give me wisdom in what I say and do, and lead me in the direction you would have me go. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Proverbs 11: 29-31

Monday- 1 Chronicles 28: 9-10

Tuesday- Psalm 51: 10-12

Wednesday- Matthew 18: 10-14

Thursday - Matthew 26: 40-41

Friday- 1 Timothy 6: 17-19

Saturday- 1 Peter 5: 2-4