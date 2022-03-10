﻿In the two previous articles, we have seen that disciples (Christians) abide in the word and love one another. In this article we will focus on disciples (Christians) bearing fruit. Listen again to the words of Jesus: “By this is my Father glorified, that you bear much fruit, and so prove to be my disciples” (John 15:8). As Christians, disciples of Jesus Christ, we are to be about bearing fruit. Note, He said, not just fruit, but much fruit! How are we doing with that? Not only did Jesus say we prove to be His disciples when we bear fruit, He also said fruit-bearing glorifies our God. Again, how are we doing with that?

The Apostle John records in his gospel seven great “I am” statements of Jesus. This chapter, John 15, contains the seventh of those statements. It is seen in verse one: “I am the true vine, and my Father is the vinedresser.” If you will read from John 15, verse one through verse 17, you will see Jesus stressing the three things a disciple does: abide in the word, love one another, and bear fruit.

Most of us have little trouble understanding the need to abide in the word and to love each other. But when it comes to helping lost people be saved, we back off. “I can’t do that.” “That is work the preacher must do.” “I just do not know enough to be able to tell someone how to be saved.” And on and on our excuses go. Can you invite someone to church – more than once? If they show an interest and ultimately obey the gospel, you have played a very important fruit bearing part. The point is all of us can live in such a way so that fruit is borne, God is glorified, and we have proved that we are disciples of Jesus. I call it the “want to!” If we want to badly enough, we can truly be disciples of Jesus. What about it? Is the “want to” a vital part of your life?

I hope you have enjoyed this brief study on “What do Disciples do? Be watching. A future study will focus on “What does it mean to obey the Gospel?” Always your questions or comments are welcome – P.O Box 1399, 601 562-4226.

- Les Ferguson, Sr