﻿Some of the last words of the resurrected Jesus just prior to His ascension was directed to the apostles. Those words have long been referred to as “The Great Commission.” Jesus said, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age”(Mt.28:18-20).

Let’s fast forward to Acts 11. You are encouraged to read from verse 19 through the end of the chapter. That reading tells us the gospel had come to the city of Antioch. And people were responding to the preached word of God. Ultimately, Barnabas and Paul are there together. Verse 26 says, “…So it was that for a whole year they assembled with the church and taught a great many people. And the disciples were first called Christians in Antioch.” Note these facts: the church was established in Antioch, disciples were being made (so the Great Commission was being obeyed), and these disciples were first called Christians in Antioch. We, therefore, can reason that a disciple is a Christian, and a Christian is a disciple, a follower of Jesus.

I am aware that much could be said in answer to the question, What Does a Disciple Do? In this article I want to refer you to the gospel of John. We will clearly see three things that a disciple does.

1. Jesus said to some believing Jews, “If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31, 32). (More on abiding in the word next week).

2. Jesus said to the Apostles, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.”

3. In John 15:8 we hear Jesus say, “By this My Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; so you will be my disciples.”

Remember, a disciple is a Christian and a Christian is a disciple. As we learn what a disciple does, we also learn what a Christian is to do: Abide in the word, love one another, and bear fruit. How am I doing with that? What about you?