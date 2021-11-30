﻿One of Mark Twain’s best quotes says, “Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” I don’t know of any statement that can be better for us to understand than this. I only wish everyone would read it and use it.

It amazes me when I see people rushing to get ahead of others by pushing their way to the front of the line. I have seen this happen while waiting in a movie line or a fast food line or any other line where services are being offered. Most people are courteous, nice, and kind but there are many who are always in a hurry and can’t be bothered by spending a few extra minutes to get where or what they want.

Many times I will sit in my car in a parking lot while my wife goes into the store to shop. I see people pull their cars, with no handicap markings anywhere, into handicap parking spots and stay there until they finish their shopping. I don’t know if these people are handicapped or not but if they are, they should get the proper tags to indicate they have a right to park in these spots. The same goes with fire lanes and parking in no parking zones.

I have seen many young people rush into a store without even thinking of holding the door open for an elderly person or a person in a wheelchair or one using a cane or walker. I have witnessed men going in a room or through a door with no thought of allowing women to pass first. I know I will probably hear about this because of equality rules but there is no reason for discourteous or unkind behavior.

We now live in a world of unruly, unkind, and disloyal people. What has happened with the teaching of manners and respect toward others?

When I was growing up I was taught respect in my home, my church, and at school. This has carried over into life and it really upsets me when I see people being disrespectful or rude toward others. This is part of the problem that is plaguing our homes, churches, and schools of today. Some may think that showing kindness is a sign of weakness and others may thing that acts of kindness are not necessary, frivolous, and unimportant. For the ones of us raised in a biblical home and church we realize that kindness is only one fruit of the spirit.

The Apostle Paul tells us in Ephesians 4:32, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” It is my wish that all of us would use this verse in our daily lives and I firmly believe that where we live and the world would become a better place.

Kindness shown to others, most of the time, brings a smile to their face and a pleasant response from them to you. Simply holding the door open for someone may make their day a better one and they in return may show kindness to someone else. Being in a rush for something and pushing forward in front of people only causes dissent and this too will be paid forward by the ones we are rude to.

Remember Mark Twain’s statement when you are out in the world and around other people. Kindness can be heard or seen by anyone!

﻿PRAYER

Thank you, Lord, for each day you give me on this earth. I pray that I will be the person you want me to be and show kindness to everyone around me. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Luke 6:35;

Monday – Proverbs 11:17;

Tuesday – Colossians 3:12-17;

Wednesday – Micah 6:8;

Thursday – Philippians 2:1-4;

Friday – Isaiah 54:10;

Saturday – Galatians 5:22-26