﻿Have you ever been disgruntled? Yeah, I have. I suspect that most of us have experienced being disgruntled at one time or another or maybe right now. It is easy to get that way when things do not go our way. I want what I want and I wanted it yesterday. And if I did not get it, I become disgruntled. Been there, done that and what did I gain? Nothing but more of the same.

It even affects church folks, this being disgruntled. When one refers to church and those in it with terms like “they” and “them” or “what are y’all doing down at church,” instead of “we” and “us,” you can take it to the bank, that person is disgruntled. So, as we close out 2021, and look forward to 2022, it is a great opportunity to check our attitudes and determine to do better. To help us do that I want to challenge you to open your Bible to Romans 12. Note the emphasis on “us” in verse 6. As we read that and the verses following, three things catch my attention:

• Us and the Lord – vs. 11, 12 – “not lagging behind in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord; rejoicing in hope persevering in tribulation, devoted to prayer”

• Us and others – vs. 9,10, 13, 15, 16 – “Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor…contributing to the needs of the saints, practicing hospitality…Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep…Be of the same mind toward one another; do not be haughty in mind, but associate with the lowly. Do not be wise in your own estimation.”

• Us and a hostile world – vs. 14. 17-20 – “Bless those who persecute you; bless and curse not…Never pay back evil for evil to anyone. Respect what is right in the sight of all men. If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all men. Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,’ says the Lord. ‘But if your enemy is hungry, feed him, and if he is thirsty, give him a drink, for in so doing you will heap burning coals upon his head.’ Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

It is so very true that this world is not our home, we are just passing through. But as we pass through we are to do so as servants of God. A servant of God is one who has heard and continues to hear the word, repented and been born again (read Romans 6:3-5). As Christians it is “us” rather than “they” and “them.” Don’t let disgruntle be a word that characterizes you. Read the prescription given in Romans 12 and do your best to follow it as you enter the new year.