﻿In Mark’s gospel, we read of the story of Jesus healing a man with an unclean spirit. He is often referred to as “the Gerasene Demoniac.” No one was able to do anything for him. But Jesus could and did. Read the story in Mark 5:1-20. After Jesus took care of the unclean spirit the man was blessed to be “in his right mind (v. 15). Next, we see him entreating Jesus to let him go with Him. Jesus responds to his request this way: “Go home to your people and report to them what great things the Lord has done for you, and how He had mercy on you” (v.19). And that is what the man did (v.20).

Christmas time is a great time of home going. Much has been written and songs have been sung and are still being sung about coming home for Christmas. What a blessing it is to have a home to come home to!

Home Sweet Home! How the memories flood the mind of coming home for Christmas. The highways and the airways will be full of people trying to make it home for Christmas. As you come home, will you be able to report “what great things the Lord has done for you?” What about my home where loved ones and friends will come? Will they see and hear of what great things the Lord has done? Is my home one where sons and daughters want to come home to? Does the phrase Home Sweet Home truly characterize my home?

A little while back, in a staff devotional, we talked about this passage in Mark 5 and especially of Jesus telling the man to go home. In talking about the phrase Home Sweet Home, I asked that we go around the room and each one give a one word answer to the “Characteristics of a Home Sweet Home.” Following is the list:

Love, Foundation, Peace, Security, Compassion, Unity, Perseverance, Trust, Forgiveness, and Communication.

Home Sweet Home! No doubt many homes will display these characteristics and even add to them. After all, it’s Christmas time! A good question: Is my home a “Home Sweet Home” all the time?

May this holiday season be one of faith, hope and love! May all who grace your home find it to be truly a Home Sweet Home!

A final word – If you want to add to the characteristics listing, send me a note to PO Box 1399, Kosciusko. Maybe a future article with those additions will find its way to this paper.

— Les Ferguson, Sr.