﻿The loss of a loved one is devastating and creates many questions. The most common question is “Why?”

God gives no reason why He takes our loved ones, parents, children, relatives, our friends, our acquaintances, and even our enemies home. Some leave this earth at an early age and for many this is very hard to accept and the human nature in most people is to question God on His choice. Death is hard on everyone, however for the ones that know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior realize that death is not permanent for God’s children.

It is especially hard when the loss of a young person happens. It is a tragic loss for the family, but it is also a terrible loss for society. Questions come from everyone, even seasoned Christians, asking why God would take such a young life. The hurt is devastating. The grieving process lasts for a longer period of time and for family members, especially parents, this sometimes never ends.

Something that we all should remember is that God did not promise us a tomorrow here on earth. However, He did promise us eternal life if we believe in Him and ask Him to be Lord and Savior of our lives.

As a child growing up in church and a Christian family, I was taught the words of John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Losing a loved one is hard; however we have to rely on the comfort that only God can give and praise Him for His promise of knowing that we will once again be with that loved one in God’s great kingdom.

Another scripture passage I was taught at an early age was Psalm 23. The fourth verse says, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” What great passages to learn as a child and take with you all through life.

As believers in Christ Jesus, we all understand that our journey on earth is only a temporary time. Death will come to all of us, some sooner that we want to happen, however we all have to realize that on God’s great reunion day we will once again be reunited with all of those that have gone on before us. Death is inevitable and when we lose a loved one, we should grieve and cry and show our emotions. These are natural actions that God allows us to have, but we should all remember that this is not the end.

﻿PRAYER

Father, thank you for loving us and

giving us a lifetime on earth. Thank you for our loved ones, the ones that we knew and loved here on earth that have gone on before us. Thank you for the assurance that we will once again be reunited with them in your presence in your time. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Hebrews 2:10-18

Monday - John 8:48-51

Tuesday - 1 Corinthians 15:50-54 Wednesday - 1 John 5:13-15

Thursday - Psalm 49:12-15

Friday - Hosea 13:14

Saturday - Isaiah 25:7-9