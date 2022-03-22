﻿In today’s society, we see people or groups of people that are becoming more and more like the Israelites that followed Moses out of Egypt.

Each day you will encounter someone in the business world, through recreational activity or maybe friendly conversation or visits that you attend church with or have high regards because of their faith in Jesus Christ.

These people are like magnets. Many are drawn closer because of their want and desire to be more like them. Many will be repelled from them because they are happy with their worldly living and attitudes.

Then there are the people that may be lukewarm to what Christ would have them to do. On Sundays, you see them on their best behavior with pleasing smiles and seemingly genuine attitudes. During the week you may encounter this person on the job or through various activities and see an entirely different output.

These people either have or say they have had a salvation experience through Jesus Christ. If their experience is true and they continually act one way on Sunday and around the church buildings and be totally different on their jobs or their weekly routines, then they may be believers without trust. This is called a hypocritical standard and the world has many walking the earth today.

This is what happened to the Israelites as they came out of Egypt going toward the promised land. God became displeased with them because of their lack of faithfulness and allowed them to wander in the wilderness for 40 years. In His anger with them He swore “They will not enter My rest.” (Hebrews 3:11)

The writer of Hebrews was telling the Hebrew Christians that they were failing to give attention to their salvation and was stagnating in their spiritual growth just as the Israelites did.

Today this is happening again. There are many faithful people, such as Moses was, but the generation is not listening. Is God going to take away another generation of people that know the truth however does not practice it?

Are you a Sunday Christian only or do you practice and show your faith every day of the week? Are you the part of the magnet that attracts or are you going to repel people from you because of your lack of faith and hypocritical values?

If you are a member of God’s family, then follow Jesus’ example of faithfulness. Take it everywhere you go and let others see Jesus in you.

Hebrews 3:12-14 - 12. “Watch out, brothers, so that there won’t be in any of you an evil, unbelieving heart that departs from the living God. 13. But encourage each other daily, while it is still called today, so that none of you is hardened by sin’s deception. 14. For we have become companions of the Messiah if we hold firmly until the end the reality that we had at the start.”

﻿PRAYER

Lord, forgive me where I have failed you and give me strength, wisdom, and courage to face the trials of today.

Suggested Readings

Sunday - Hebrews 13: 7-8

Monday - Acts 1 3: 32-33

Tuesday - Philippians 4: 10-13 Wednesday - Psalms 95: 6-11

Thursday - Luke 2: 8-14

Friday - Luke 23: 39-43

Saturday - 2 Timothy: 3: 10-13