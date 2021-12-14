Thinking back to the days I was in junior college and didn’t have a car, I would stand on the side of the road with books in my hand and hitch a ride home. My hometown was 20 miles from the school, and this was the only way to go home without waiting several hours for the bus. Very seldom did I ever have to stand there for long because someone would stop and give me a ride because I was a student. Many times I had no clue to whom I was getting in the car with, and the driver had no clue who I was.

Those were in the days when people trusted people. Some of the time I would get in a car with a grown up man or woman and we would talk with each other about different things. Some of the time, I would get in a car with two or three people and no one said a word to me other than wanting to know where I was going. When we would get to the outskirts of my hometown, they would let me out and I would walk the rest of the way home.

Some of the time I would be asked where I went to church and if I was a Christian. This would open the door for me to ask them the same question and we would have great conversations concerning the Lord if we both were believers. Sometimes questions would be exchanged about other subjects such as school, family, or about life in general. Being a student, there were very few times I was asked my opinion on politics and it was good, because I wasn’t in the loop about local or national politics.

I always found that when people talk with each other, the opportunity to share Jesus will come up. I also found this to be true in the workplace. Most people searching for guidance, peace, understanding, or just wanting to have fellowship will allow you into their space and welcome your sharing of the gospel.

All of us are on the road to somewhere, but many of us don’t know where the road is leading to. Being a Christian and a follower of Christ, I know where my final destination is and that is eternal life with Jesus. There are a lot of people in the world today that are searching for their destinations and have no idea in which direction to turn. They are searching for what the world wants to them to do, and the end is in sight, but the road is bumpy and traveling is sometimes hard. On occasion, we will meet someone that says they have attained all the world has to offer and this could be true, but where is their life going to be at the end of their life?

Many people are like hitchhikers. They want a ride to a finite destination but don’t know if the road is going to lead to their final destination. Today, I will continue to pick up hitchhikers on the road if I am alone and they look as though they can be trusted. Very seldom will I jeopardize my wife or family by picking up a stranger because of the shape the world is in today. I am ashamed to say this because the very one I pass by might be the one looking for Jesus. Many people are on the side of the road just waiting for the right person to stop and help them. Some understand they need a ride and some guidance and some just want to go their own way without being told about the saving grace of Jesus.

PRAYER

Thank you Jesus for being with me in all that I do. I pray that I can be witness to someone through my actions and words. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday - Colossians 3:12-17;

Monday – Proverbs 16:7-9;

Tuesday – Romans 14:14-23;

Wednesday – Psalm 85:8-13;

Thursday – James 2:14-26;

Friday – Isaiah 26:2-4;

Saturday – John 16:31-33