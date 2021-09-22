﻿One day a few weeks ago, I read a meme that said, “Share if you have never fought with your spouse.”

I could not believe there were actually people who said that they never had a cross word. Speaking of untruths, well this must be a whopper.

Everybody has different personalities, dispositions, and individualities. Not one person is the same. God did not use one pattern and cut everyone from the same cloth. He used a different configuration for each of his creations. We are different. And, we have different opinions on just about any subject you could think of.

My grandmother and grandaddy were married for umpteen years and I even saw her throw one of her big saucer-sized biscuits at his head at the breakfast table one day because he kept tapping on the table with his knife hollering, “biscuit, biscuit!”

She was a very genteel lady and never raised her voice, but she certainly could be bullied into a good right arm swing.

My mother and daddy were one of the most amusing couples you could ever be around. They, too, were married nearly 60 years and were still very much in love. But sometimes, mischievousness would get into my daddy and he could stir her up.

He would always say, “Don’t you run those eyes out on a stem at me,” and it was an all-out free for all.

I explain all this to say that I do not believe there has ever been a married couple who have never had cross words. Roy and I do not have many because I have learned that the best way to get to him is to use the silent treatment. He wants me to argue with him and I just refuse, so he finally goes outside and screams at the cows and he is ok.

Roy and I usually only disagree over the really important things like who gets the remote, backseat driving, and how loud the television should be.

I really like meatloaf but it is hard to get my family to eat it, so I played around with some ingredients and finally found a recipe they love.

Meatloaf

1 box of chicken-flavored stuffing mix

2 eggs

½ cup of ketchup

one pound of ground chuck

Mix all and form into a loaf and bake at 350 degrees for one hour.