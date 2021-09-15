Growing up and playing baby dolls, I always envisioned myself with lots of children. As we grew older and blessed, we had three children and now that three has turned into a “gaggle” of grandchildren, 14 in all.

For many years we enjoyed 10 little boys and then when our son remarried, I inherited three precious girls, but none of them from birth, even though I loved them as I loved the others, they were all teenagers or tweenager. I missed their baby days, but I have so enjoyed being a meme to so many sweet grandchildren.

Last January we were surprised with our Emmie Jo and we get to enjoy her in her baby days, toddler, and all her growing up days. It has been wonderful to be able to have a new baby in our family after 10 years, and the first girl born into our family in 40 years.

When our last three boys were born, they were born within four months of each other, and we have always called them our triplets. These triplets are now 16 and all driving cars and feeling very independent. I can remember babysitting them one at a time or maybe all at once and how much fun they were and how tired I would get from chasing these three.

One of our youngest boys, Eli, who just turned 14, called me today and wanted to come out and visit me here at the farm this afternoon. I am still recuperating from a bad broken leg and just beginning to drive and go down my back steps, but I hobbled, with my walking cane down the steps and made it to my car and drove into town to pick him up.

Can you imagine why I did this? Well, it’s because at his being 14, I still consider myself very lucky or blessed really, that he still wants to spend time with me. As they get older, I have found out that other females take my place and Meme’s house does not hold the excitement that it used to. The triplets have so many other things that they do now that does not include Meme and I realize that is exactly how it is supposed to be. Time moves on and little boys turn into little men and their interest goes way beyond the visit to Meme and Pawpaw’s house.

So, if you are like me, struggling with grandchildren becoming grand-people, take every opportunity to spend time with them and do like me, just hang on not to your youth but to theirs.

We love dessert and I love something easy. This is one of the easiest pies I have ever made and so good.

KoolAid Pie

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 bowl of cool whip, thawed

one package of KoolAid, any flavor you like (lemonade and strawberry are my favorites)

Mix all, pour into a graham cracker crust and chill for 3-4 hours.