﻿In today’s world it seems that sin has taken over the ideology of many people. Sin has crept into our media, our businesses, our government, our homes, and yes, even our churches.

The same thing happened to the Israelites. They turned away from God and turned to idols just as we have in our modern-day society.

Greed, money, material possessions, etc. have become our idols. We have lost our caring attitudes about our family, friends, and neighbors and look upon their status with lust and envy in our hearts.

Hopefully, God will raise up another prophet just as He did in the days of the wayward Israelites. God got the attention of a young man through a great vision. This young man was in the Temple worshipping the Lord God Almighty when this vision came over him.

This young man saw the Lord God on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple. He saw strange creatures called seraphim standing before the throne of the Lord. Each creature had six wings which two of them covered his face, two others covered his feet. The last two flew him through the air to do God’s will and each creature called out to one another, “Holy, holy, is the Lord of hosts. The whole earth is full of His glory!”

This young man was Isaiah, and he felt the posts of the door shake by the voice of him who cried out, and the house was filled with smoke. Isaiah cried out “Woe is me, for I am undone! Because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips; For my eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts.”

Aren’t we in a world today filled with unclean lips? All we have to do is look around us and see the evil on our streets. We hear each day about robberies, muggings, murders, and other acts of disgrace. Many of our politicians tell us one thing but do another. They make rules and regulations for all of us but have a different set of rules for them. Many of our media report opinions instead of stating facts and this has confused a lot of the population.

Isaiah’s iniquities were taken away and his sin was purged because the Lord forgave him. All of us living today can experience the same forgiveness just by asking Jesus into our hearts and confessing our sins to Him. He will change your life if we are sincere in being His child.

In Isaiah 6:8 the Lord ask “Whom shall I send and who will go for us? Then Isaiah said, “Here am I! Send me.” What we need in the world today is another Isaiah. Who will be willing to stand up and say to the Lord, “Here am I! Send me.” Will you be the one?

In verse 9 the Lord said, “Go, and tell this people.”

﻿PRAYER

Thank you, Jesus, for opportunity of coming straight to you and confessing our sins. Thank you for cleansing us and granting us the opportunity to be your witness. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Romans 1:16-1

Monday - Isaiah 6:1-13

Tuesday – 1 Peter 3:13-17

Wednesday – Daniel 12:1-3

Thursday – 1 John 1:1-4

Friday – Proverbs 31:8-9

Saturday – Mark 16:14-18