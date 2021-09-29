﻿Sitting below my daughter’s television is a sign that reads “God’s got a plan and it’s all good!” I read it over and over as I was watching TV and know that this is a true statement even though the world is full of evil and people are turning away from God to follow Satan.

On this particular day I was watching FOX News as they covered the shooting in Las Vegas by a very deranged individual. This horrific event is anything but good and the cowardly man hiding far above the crowd shooting down at them with semi-automatic guns is about as evil as one can get. As police closed in on this individual, he took his own life after killing and hurting unsuspecting people who were enjoying life at a country music concert. It is beyond my thinking how anyone could do this heinous atrocity.

The news media will now cover this event over and over trying to put some reasoning to why someone would do this. Many liberal politicians have already begun their push for gun control and have started placing blame on others as to why this happened.

Once again I focus on the sign below the TV and wonder why this has happened. Is it all in God’s plan and what good has it brought to mankind? This will give the atheist and agnostic naysayers much fodder as to there being no God. How could a good God allow this to happen?

Many Christians are asking “Where is God in all this?” All of us need to realize that God is everywhere. He is the Alpha and Omega and has been here since before the beginning of time. What we really need to be asking is why can’t I see God in this? We need to ask God to reveal Himself to us and allow us to see His work in this situation.

Psalm 147:5 tells us, “Great is our Lord, and abundant in power: his understanding is beyond measure.”

Even though this is a bad situation it has brought the community together, not only the local community but the entire nation. Strangers were helping people they did not know and it shows that people can get along, especially in a time of need. God did not intend for evil to be in this world; however, it was mankind that was deceived by Satan and because of this man faces death. Through these difficult times we see God when we reach out to our neighbors to help them, to comfort them, and to support them.

Tragic things are going to continue to happen unless all of us collectively return to the praise and worship of the one and only true God. He allows Satan to run free over the earth taking away any and every one that will listen to him from the salvation that Jesus has for us.

God’s got a plan and it’s all good. All we have to do is accept Him as our Lord and Savior and we can be part of His plan.

﻿PRAYER

Thank you, Jesus, for the life you have given me. I pray that I will always look to you for guidance and comfort. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Isaiah 40:27-31

Monday – Romans 12:1-2

Tuesday – Proverbs 3:1-8 Wednesday – John 15:1-19

Thursday – Ecclesiastes 3:1-22

Friday – Romans 8:28

Saturday – Jeremiah 29:11-13