﻿There are going to be many times in our lifetimes when we are speaking with someone and we can actually see that they are not interested in what we are saying. I have seen this many times especially during my sales career. However, as uninterested as they may seem, they will retain some of the words and ideas that you put forth.

This also happens when we are witnessing to someone about Jesus. They may put us off or say they are not interested but always remember they will keep some of the things we are saying in the backs of their minds. We may never realize the seeds that we plant in someone’s mind and most likely you will never see much of your witnessing come to fruition.

People do hear us even when we think they are not listening. This came to realization when I was rocking my granddaughter Madelyn several years ago. I was singing children’s songs to her and she was lying in my arms with her eyes closed. I thought I was the good granddaddy and had sung and rocked her asleep until I forgot some of the lines of the song. I was humming the tune and all of a sudden she, without opening her eyes, began to sing the song. She was listening to me, even though I thought she was asleep.

This happens to us all through life. What we do, what we say, how we live our lives, and how we treat others is on display to all those around us. These are the best witnessing tools we can have and will open many doors for us to share our faith and the gospel with others. We need to remember what we are told in Proverbs 11:18, “The wicked earns deceptive wages, but one who sows righteousness gets a sure reward.”

Even though we feel our witnessing falls on deaf ears, people are still hearing our words. Just as my granddaughter seemed to be asleep, she was hearing me sing and absorbing the words I was saying. This is the way it is in life. Many hear our words even though they do not seem to be listening.

Stay strong in your faith and your witnessing. Stay true to what we are told in Psalm 96:3, “Declare His glory among the nations, His wonders among all peoples.” We must remember that all we do are planting the seeds and the Lord will reap the harvest.