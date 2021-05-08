I have really missed my readers for the past few weeks. Sometimes we become more disabled than we have anticipated, and some things must be put on hold in our lives.

What I thought was a sprain to my knee because it was x-rayed the day the accident happened turned out to be a very bad break and we only found out three weeks after the fact. I have had surgery with plates and screws and more steel. Now I am sure with my shoulders and now my leg, I will never pass through airplane security without setting off all kinds of alarms.

One thing I have learned through this latest test is how it is to be totally dependent on someone else for all your needs. I have not been able to bear any weight on my leg for three weeks now and when I say no weight, I mean no weight. I can get into my wheelchair and travel around my house, but there are rooms I cannot get through the doors as they are too narrow, and only one bathroom is accessible.

I had to have someone bring my food, my clothes, and anything else I might need. I have slept in a big recliner with my phone in my hand for the past three weeks as this is my only connection/lifeline to someone, especially at night.

I tell you this to let you know how it is to be totally dependent on someone else. I am a very independent person, and I am used to doing everything for myself and for others, so this has been a shockwave to my system. My husband has been my caretaker, cook, bathroom buddy, bed maker, pill giver, etc.

This will be the first year in many, many, years that I have not planted flowers in our yards and readied our summer house for outside cooking. I sit and look out my windows and see weeds, “funny green, yellow, and all other colors” waving in my beautiful pots in our yards.

I eat, sleep, have a few meltdowns, and start over again; sleep, eat, have a few meltdowns, and then I hobble along for a few days. Until you are put in such a position you never know what you or your loved ones are capable of or how they love you enough to take care of your every need.

But I am on my way back and for that I am so very thankful. I miss writing my columns to you, my friends. This seems to be my way of connection with you all and please know I am at my desk once more and we’ll talk more later.

This is an easy recipe to make even for someone with a broken leg.

Fried Apples

½ cup cubed butter

6 medium unpeeled Granny Smith apples, sliced

¾ cup sugar

¾ t. cinnamon

Melt butter in cast iron skillet and add apples and sugar and stir well. Cover and cook on low for 20 minutes. Add cinnamon and cook five minutes longer. Sprinkle with a little more sugar and serve with vanilla ice cream or add a splash of white wine before taking from fire.