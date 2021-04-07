Well, “Grace” has visited me once again. I am really tired of her surprise visits and the destruction that she leaves in its place.

I had a procedure done in Jackson last week and was given a big dose of anesthesia. I don’t know how everyone else reacts to this “la la sleep,” but I am zonked out far longer than my wake -up period.

Of course, my husband was my principal driver as we drove home, a drive I do not even remember.

The last thing I remember was the doctor waking me up and telling me it was over and then I remember being helped up from underneath the bumper of my husband’s car with blood streaming down my face and my left leg twisted underneath me.

I understand it was quite the situation of his getting me on my feet and mobile to get inside. (It seemed I wanted to crawl around on the carport on my hands and knees.)

To make a long story short, with the help of one of our grandsons, they did get me in a wheelchair and to the emergency room for ex-rays and to close the cut above my eye. Still, I didn’t feel too much pain, not yet as my “la la sleep” was still holding on.

Now I have been in a wheelchair and on a walker for nearly a week, and my left eye and side of my face looks as if I may have gotten the bad end of a fight with Sugar Ray. I have a deep cut above my left eye that has turned my eye completely black that causes onlookers to take a second and third look. I twisted the anterior ligament behind my knee and cannot walk so I am “wheeling.”

My skills are not very good at driving this four-wheeled chair as I have run over my dog a couple of times, nearly missed the seat from not securing the brakes, got hung in the middle of a door, scraped the tops of both hands pushing by my brick walls, and backed into numerous pieces of furniture.

As I have said before in my column, I have broken a shoulder, an arm, an ankle, a foot, and a toe. I am comparable to a bionic woman with all my replacement parts, and now I can add a knee to my repertoire.

I’m giving you a very easy recipe, one that I can fix in my chair with wheels or holding on to the top of the cabinet to stand.

Smoked Sausages and Potatoes

1 pound of cut up white potatoes and 2 sweet potatoes

1 minced onion

1 minced bell pepper

1 package of smoked sausage cut into inch chunks

2 t. Italian seasoning

½ t. red chili pepper

½ t. minced garlic

3 T. of oil

salt and pepper

I use a big cast iron skillet, sprayed. Mix all the ingredients really well with oil and seasonings. Cover and place in a 350* oven for 45 minutes and uncover for about 10. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.