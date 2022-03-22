﻿Our study the last few weeks has focused on answering the question, “What Do Disciples Do?" That question was born out of Acts 11:26, “…and the disciples were first called Christians in Antioch.” We also determined from this verse one can see that a disciple is a Christian and a Christian is a disciple, one and the same. In answering the question, “What do disciples do,” we examined three things the scriptures tell us. They are:

A disciple, a Christian abides in the word (John 8:31, 32,

A disciple, a Christian loves each other (John 13:34, 35)

A disciple, a Christian bears fruit (John 15:8).

The resurrected Jesus said, in giving what we call “The Great Commission,” “…Go…make disciples…” (Mt. 28:18-20). To make a disciple is to teach a spiritually lost human being how to become a disciple, a Christian. That is the best way to consider what it means to bear fruit. But there are those who say, “I believe bearing fruit refers to the fruit of the Spirit in my life.” To be sure all who claim to be a Christian, a disciple, should be manifesting the fruit of the Spirit as life is lived. How could we ever teach and influence another human being to turn to Jesus for salvation if we did not exhibit the fruit of the Spirit in our life?

Having said that, let’s consider the fruit of the Spirit from the Galatian passage. We will not do justice to the entire context, but we will look at what Paul says the fruit of the Spirit is.

It is love, joy and peace. These words speak of our relationship to our God.

It is patience, kindness and goodness. Here is our relationship to our fellow man.

It is faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. This speaks of man’s relationship to himself.

God first, others second, yourself last. How could you ever win a lost person if these qualities were not evident in your life? So, without a doubt, the fruit of the Spirit is necessary if you ever want to be a fruit bearer. It is always good to do a little self-analysis of your life? Do I truly manifest these qualities? If not, what do I need to change? Your comments and/or suggestions are welcome. P.O Box 1399, Kosciusko.