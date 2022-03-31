﻿A sad situation that happens most every Sunday morning is when parents send their children to church to learn from the fellowship, the Bible teachings, and the sermons of the preachers, but will not darken the doors themselves.

They feel they are doing their parental duty of ensuring their children go to church, and to some extent they are. They have a desire that their children learn about God instead of teaching them about God. On many occasions, these children are forced to go and on these same occasions these children build up a resistance to God’s word that will stay with them throughout their entire life.

The greatest gift and expression of love parents can give their children about church, is to take them and be a part of the fellowship. It should be a family time. It should be a time when the mother and father express their belief in Jesus and not afraid to tell the world. Their children should see this in them.

Many of the broken homes in today’s society could have been salvaged had these families gone to church and worshipped together. Today’s youth, either through their being forced to attend church against their will or not being taken to church at all, only learn what the world is about and, sometimes, will never hear about the saving grace of Jesus Christ. The world simply doesn’t teach it in the open anymore. What is worse in today’s society is that the liberals and atheists have taken a stand to rid Christ out of schools, government offices, and workplaces because they are offended.

In most cases, these people were probably raised without Christian parents. In some cases, these adults of today may have had Christian parents who forced them to go to church and forced religion down their throat until they pushed it away. In today’s society, look at what these people are doing to all of the people through their complaining and lawsuits.

What greater love can there be on earth than parents loving their children enough to share the saving grace of Jesus Christ? Re-enforcing this love is the taking of your children to church and worshipping with them. Teaching them right from wrong is best learned from example. The family that prays together stays together!

In Mark 5:19 Jesus said, “Go home to your family and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how he had had mercy on you.”

﻿PRAYER

Lord God, I pray that everyone will have the opportunity to know you personally. I pray that I will not be a deterrent to anyone about loving and knowing you. Amen.

