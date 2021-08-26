In the past couple of months, readers have probably noticed a new byline in The Star Herald — that of Landon Gibson. A native of Meridian and recent graduate of Mississippi State University, Gibson joined the paper staff in May. He graduated from Clarkdale High School and also attended East Central Community College and Meridian Community College.

The news reporter became interested in journalism while in high school.

“I was always good at English and Language Arts and liked those subjects. I had some really good English teachers who inspired me,” he said.

But it was an experience he had in 2015 that really turned him on to the possibilities of a journalism career.

Big K.R.I.T., a rapper from Meridian, was performing at the Temple Theater in town. At age 16, Gibson was too young to attend the concert, which was only open to 18-year-olds and up. Gibson’s uncle, Fredie Carmichael, former editor of the Meridian Star, worked with the paper and the promoter to get permission for Gibson to attend the concert and write up the story.

“I attended the concert and got to meet and interview some really cool people. I loved seeing the article in the paper, and I discovered I had a passion for journalism,” Gibson said.

It was the first article he ever had published.

Another experience that fueled his desire to go into journalism was serving as a page in the Mississippi Senate.

“My grandfather, Videt Carmichael, was a state senator and a great role model for me. I was fortunate to get to page for him three times, and I really got interested in politics. I learned a lot and it was so cool to see his work at the capitol. It was so fun, and I knew I would like reporting on politics,” Gibson said.

“I also got to shadow my uncle (Fredie Carmichael) one summer. He has a degree in journalism from MSU, and has worked his way up through the ranks. He is now Director of Strategic Communication at Southern Company Gas. I loved watching him work,” said Gibson.

While at MSU, Gibson was able to be a student worker in the Information Technology Services department.

“My mom is a senior user support specialist at MSU-Meridian, and I have always been around computers, so I knew a lot. I liked helping people problem-solve and I got better at engaging with random people, skills I would need in journalism,” he stated.

To gain experience in the journalism field while a student, he applied for and got a job as student news writer at the Office of Public Affairs at MSU.

“I got more job-related experience, and it took my knowledge to a whole new level. I learned a lot from Allison Matthews, Harriet Laird, and Sid Salter in that office. They were all a big help to me with my writing,” he said.

It was during that time that Gibson says he “fell in love with the grind of getting stories out.”

In addition to writing news, Gibson also wrote feature stories and worked with social media.

“I enjoyed telling the stories of people on campus. Through that job, I gained a lot of experience and became confident that I had the skills,” he said.

A few weeks before graduation, Gibson was interviewing a broadcast journalism major who was also a senior.

“She mentioned that she had applied for 38 jobs, and I realized that I needed to start applying for jobs. I was so busy with the end-of-semester projects, that I hadn’t thought of the next step,” Gibson said.

He heard about the opening in Kosciusko and contacted Editor and Publisher Karen Fioretti.

“Landon has a solid skill set and a great attitude and work ethic for someone just graduating from college. It was obvious to me that he had a real passion for community journalism in print, as well as cutting-edge skills in technology and social media,” she said. “I knew he would be a great fit, not just for The Star-Herald team, but for the communities we serve.”

After they met, she offered him the job.

“I prayed about it and felt led to call Karen and take the job. It was a good decision,” said Gibson.

He has two younger sisters on his mother’s side and two sisters and brother on his father’s side, Gibson enjoys sports and played tennis, football, and basketball in high school. As a matter of fact, he briefly considered going into teaching and coaching before joining The Star-Herald staff.

An avid tennis player, Gibson started playing at age 5 and played at the community college level. He hopes to continue playing in Kosciusko and would like to offer private lessons to potential players.

“However, football is my favorite sport, and I was able to play quarterback in high school. I enjoy following all of my favorite sports teams, in particular the New Orleans Saints and the Brooklyn Nets,” said Gibson.

He also enjoys a pick-up game of basketball and listening to music. A member of New Hope Baptist Church in Clarkdale, Gibson plans to find a church home where he can be an active member in Kosciusko.