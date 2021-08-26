﻿Aug. 22, 1996

A 13-year-old Attala boy was seriously injured last Thursday when an explosive device that he made at home blew up. Rick Sanders in at St. Dominic’s Hospital awaiting surgery on his hand.

Superintendent Barry Burchfield reported that attendance is up at all county schools and that school openings went “real smooth.”

Gwen Sims, Keith Holt, and Jonathan Jamison were door prize winners at the Central Mississippi Fair.

Frank and Frances Rigby of West recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Morris Massey on third place in the antique tractor pull with his 1952 John Deere G at the Central Mississippi Fair.

Aug. 26, 1971

Bill Waller overwhelmingly won the race for governor in both Attala County and Mississippi.

Winning Attala County elections were Claude Guess, sheriff; Elon Thornton, tax assessor; Sara McCool, circuit clerk; and James Foster, superintendent of education.

Nearly 100 pounds of honey was retrieved from a warehouse wall. The hive had been in the wall for several years; it was two feet wide and four or five feet tall.

Mrs. Jimmy Teasley prefers sewing, which she began at age 11, to cooking. She also enjoys needlepoint.

Specials at Liberty Super Market this week include Morton Frozen Dinners, 39 cents; Folger’s Coffee, 1 lb., 88 cents; giant Tide, 69 cents; cabbage, 1 lb., 5 cents; cut-up fryers, 27 cents/lb.