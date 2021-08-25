Recently Bradley and Allison Tyler purchased a chair for the Skipworth Performing Arts Center in memory of his grandfather, Thomas Craft. A lifelong resident of Kosciusko, Craft was a graduate of Mississippi State University and the National Institute of Dry Cleaning. He is well-remembered for operating Craft Cleaners for many years.

“My grandfather loved giving back to the community, and he loved Kosciusko,” said Tyler. He did community work through the Jaycees, of which he was a charter member, and through the Lions Club.

“My dad joined the Lions Club in 1966 and had perfect attendance until his sickness,” said his daughter, Beth Kyle.

Other community involvement included serving as president of the band and athletic boosters, and president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1977.

“Dad also served as alderman from 1981-1989 and later served on the Kosciusko Water and Light board,” said Kyle.

One of his favorite activities was the Attala Historical Society, which he was instrumental in creating, and he served as its treasurer and board member.

Craft loved old pictures, and he published two books that were a collection of photos of older buildings and homes in the Kosciusko-Attala area from the 1900s.

“He donated all of the proceeds from his books to the Historical Society,” said Kyle.

Historical Society president Judi Bell remembers when Craft decided to work on a junk room in the Cultural Center.

“The project turned out to be bigger and more extensive than we thought. There was a lot of termite damage, and the walls were cracked and peeling. Most of us on the board who were doing all the work were old,” Bell said. “Thomas was our ramrod! After a month or so, the project was completed, and we were all exhausted. He was ready to start on another room.”

As a matter of fact, Bell said Craft craved a project.

“He was most happy when he had several projects going at one time,” she said.

He was known for his passion for preserving Attala County history and his love for the Historical Society. In 2016, Craft was honored by the naming of the Thomas Craft Room in the Cultural Center.

“One of the things that endeared me to Thomas Craft was his love of Kosciusko. He was interested in everything and everybody. He gave of himself to his church, the school, the Historical Society, the Lions Club,” said Bell.

Craft also enjoyed being active in First Baptist Church, of which he was a lifelong member. He was known locally as a fisherman, photographer, woodworker, and historian.

“He loved his family and friends wholeheartedly and was a diehard MSU fan,” said Kyle.

“I think my grandfather would be pleased at the creation of the Skipworth Center. He loved KHS and was big supporter of all of its activities. It will be a great asset to the community,” said Tyler.

Tyler is excited about the Skipworth Center himself.

“I know it will be a great asset to the community; it will be a great centerpiece for the town and a great investment in the town,” he said. “There is a need for a place to go for concerts, award ceremonies, and plays, and the center will be wonderful for that.”

Craft was married to Jane for over 60 years until his death in 2020. He had three daughters, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.