﻿Sunday dinners are my favorite. I love having my family and friends over for a wonderful meal. I love the fellowship, laughter, and great food. I thought I'd share with you some of my family's favorites.

Hope you enjoy!

Cajun Chicken Casserole

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion diced

1 orange bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

1 bunch of green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic (4 cloves)

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon creole seasoning (I used Slap Ya Mama)

1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded

½ cup Parmesan cheese shredded

2 ½ cups shredded cooked chicken

2 cans crescent sheets (or rolls!)

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 9x13 casserole dish with non-stick spray.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, orange bell pepper and red bell pepper. Cook stirring occasionally for 3-5 minutes, until tender. Add green onions and garlic, cook for 1 more minute.

Stir in heavy cream and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Stir often.

Stir in creole seasoning, followed by the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese, stirring until cheese is melted and well blended. Add chicken (can also add crawfish or Cajun sausage, if desired, at this point) and continue to stir for 1 minute. Taste filling and add any extra creole seasoning, cayenne pepper or hot sauce until you reach your deserved flavor and spice level. Remove from heat and set aside.

Unroll crescent rolls and place the first sheet in the bottom of the greased casserole dish. (If using crescent rolls, press perforations to seal.) Pour the chicken mixture over the top and smooth into an even layer. Cover with the second crescent sheet.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until crescent roll top is golden brown. Remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Creole Green Beans

1 package 16 ounces frozen cut green beans (use fresh if you have them)

5 pieces of bacon cooked, diced (optional)

1 medium onion chopped

1 clove garlic minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1 can 14-1/2 ounces diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained

Cook beans according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a skillet, over medium heat, cook bacon until it is crisp. Remove bacon. Stir in chopped onion and cook for about 5 minutes or until clear. Stir in minced garlic for about 1 minute.

Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper until blended. Stir in diced tomatoes and chilies. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Drain green beans and add to skillet. Stir in bacon until evenly distributed.

Easy Cheesecake Recipe

2 pkg. (8 oz. each) PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

ready-to-use graham cracker crumb crust (6 oz.)

Heat oven to 325°F.

Beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with mixer until blended. Add eggs; beat just until blended.

Pour into crust.

Bake 40 min. or until center is almost set. Cool. Refrigerate 3 hours. Serve with fresh fruit.