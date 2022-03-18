﻿I thought with Spring break being around the corner, I'd share some of my favorite breakfast meals. Breakfast is always a big meal on the weekends and holidays with my family. I love making breakfast casseroles. They are so quick and easy. You can use any variety of ingredients. I always try and get creative.

I thought with the kids being home, it would be a great time to share my chocolate gravy recipe. It's absolutely delicious and they will be coming back for more. I added an easy homemade biscuit recipe too. Here in Southaven, canned and frozen biscuits are so hard to find. We just decided homemade are best anyway.

I hope yall have a wonderful week.

Speedy Breakfast Casserole

4-6 hash brown patties or about 2-1/2 cups frozen shredded hash browns, thawed

1 cup of shredded cheddar

1 cup of cooked crumbled Jimmy Dean sausage or cooked, diced ham

1 tablespoon of finely diced yellow onion

2 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

1-1/2 cups of milk

4 large eggs

1/4 teaspoon of Cajun seasoning (like Slap Ya Mama), or to taste, optional

2 pinches of kosher salt; 8 turns of the pepper grinder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 1-1/2 or 2 quart square or 9 x 13 inch oblong baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. If using raw sausage and bacon, cook both until browned. Chop up the bacon and set aside. Layer the baking dish starting with the hash browns/patties. On top of that add the shredded cheese, then the sausage, onion, and bacon. Beat together the milk, eggs, Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper and slowly pour over the entire dish.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes to one hour, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow to set about 5 minutes before slicing.

Chocolate Gravy

1 ½ cups sugar

2 ½ Tablespoons flour

2 ½ Tablespoons cocoa

1 ½ cups milk...

½ cup water

A few drops of vanilla (optional)

Mix sugar, flour and cocoa in a large skillet then add the water to mix.

Add the milk and cook on medium heat until thick.

Add the few drops of vanilla while cooking (optional)

Serve over hot buttered biscuits

7-Up Biscuits

2 cups Bisquick

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup 7-up

1/4 cup melted butter

Preheat oven to 450.

Cut sour cream into biscuit mix, add 7-Up. Makes a very soft dough.

Sprinkle additional biscuit mix on board or table and pat dough out. Cut in to 9 biscuits.

Melt 1/4 cup butter in a 9 inch square pan.

Place cut biscuits in pan and bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Ham, Cheese and Tomato Quiche

1 (9 inch) pie crust, uncooked (This is a Pillsbury frozen pie crust)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup Carnation evaporated milk

3 eggs

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 fresh medium sized tomato, chopped

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1 cup ham, cooked and chopped

1/8 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Pierce unbaked pie shell several times with a fork. Add ham, tomato, cheese, and onion to pie shell. Whisk together flour, eggs, milk, salt, pepper and spices until smooth as you can get it. Pour over ingredients in pie shell. Bake in preheated 375 degree oven for 50 to 55 minutes. Makes about six to eight servings.