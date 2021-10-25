﻿When we were growing up, there were certain recipes my Momma made every week. Thinking back, my parents were so busy, and everything was homemade. So, Momma stuck to the simpler meals.

I remember we used very few canned veggies from the store, as my grandfather always cared for a large vegetable garden. However, occasionally, she would serve something from a can.

One of my favorite canned vegetables was, and still is, LeSeur English peas. My sisters hated them, but I loved them. I still serve them as part of my favorite meal.

My favorite meal is the same as it was when I was a child. The only difference is that I serve a can of English peas or make another vegetable to go with my minute steaks and creamed potatoes.

I hope you enjoy these as much as I do.

Minute Steaks

3 pounds cube steak (round steak that's been extra tenderized)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

3 teaspoons ground black pepper, or to taste

Salt, for seasoning meat

1/2 cup canola oil (more if needed)

2 tablespoons butter

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Mix together flour, seasoned salt, and pepper.

Season both sides of steaks with salt and pepper. Dredge each piece in flour mixture, pressing to coat with as much flour as possible.

Add butter to pan right before frying.

When butter is melted, fry pieces of steak in butter/oil mixture. Flip when sides are deep golden brown and cook about 1 minute on the other side.

Remove to a paper towel-lined plate. Serve immediately.

Creamed Potatoes

4 medium potatoes, cleaned and peeled

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup butter

3 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 cups whipping cream

Cut potatoes into 1/8-inchthick slices; place in a bowl of salted water, and soak 1 hour. Drain well.

Place one-fourth of the potatoes in a greased 2-quart casserole; top with one-fourth each of salt and flour. Dot with one-fourth of butter and onion. Repeat layers 3 more times.

Pour whipping cream over final layer. Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes; uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

Brown Gravy

2 tablespoons pan drippings

2 tablespoons all-purpose flower

1 cup milk

1 cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

Immediately after removing meat from the pan, drain off the drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons. Sprinkle the flour over drippings; cook and stir over medium heat until brown. Gradually stir in milk, whisking with a fork to scrape up all the meaty bits from the pan, then gradually whisk in the water. Increase the heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring constantly, until the gravy thickens, about 10 minutes. Taste, and season with salt and pepper.

White Gravy

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

2 1/2 cups milk

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Heat a large saucepan over low heat. Add the butter and stir with a whisk until it is melted.

Stir in the flour, stirring constantly, until smooth and bubbly.

Gradually add the milk while stirring. Stir until smooth. Add the salt and pepper, as desired.

Increase the heat to medium and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Let boil, while stirring, for 1 minute or until the mixture is thickened.