One of my favorite restaurants is P.F. Chang's, I love Chinese food. We usually will have enough leftovers to have for lunch the next day. We have tried several recipes and loved them, so I thought I would share them with you.

Hope you enjoy!

Bang Bang Chicken

Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

Chicken

1 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 large egg

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups Panko crumbs

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

vegetable oil

Stir together mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and Sriracha sauce in a small bowl. Refrigerate until needed.

In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, flour, cornstarch, egg, hot sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Place Panko crumbs in a shallow dish. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Dip in buttermilk mixture and then dredge them in the Panko crumbs.

Heat 1-inch of oil in a Dutch oven to 360 degrees.

Fry chicken in batches for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping over to brown both sides. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Drizzle with reserved sauce and serve.

Fried Rice

2 tablespoon oil

2 garlic cloves , minced

1/2 onion , finely chopped

4 ounces bacon, chopped

1 - 1 1/2 cups diced vegetables , frozen or fresh

2 cups (packed) cooked day-old white rice

3 eggs, whisked

3/4 cup green onions, sliced

Sauce:

1 tablespoon Chinese cooking wine or Mirin

1 tablespoon Oyster Sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, optional

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

Heat about 1 1/2 tablespoon oil in a wok or 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet over high heat until smoking.

Add onion, garlic and bacon. Cook until bacon is light golden - about 1 1/2 minutes.

Add vegetables (still frozen is fine). Cook for 2 minutes so they defrost and water evaporates.

Add rice and Sauce ingredients. Cook for 1 1/2 minutes until liquid evaporates.

Shove rice to the side of the wok / skillet. Add 1/2 tbsp oil into the cleared space, shift wok so the heat is centered over the cleared space. Pour in egg then scramble - cook it through properly, don't "soft scramble".

Add shallots then stir the egg into the rice. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

2 16 ounces total boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 ounces 1/3 less fat cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Franks hot sauce, or whatever hot sauce you like

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/3 cup shredded carrots, chopped

1/3 cup chopped scallions

16 egg roll wrappers

Olive oil spray

Blue Cheese Dressing, for dipping

For the Chicken:

Place chicken in the slow cooker and add enough water or chicken broth to cover. Cook high 4 hours. Remove and shred with two forks, discard the liquid.

To make in the Instant Pot, add at least 1 cup broth or water, enough to cover the chicken. Cook on high pressure 15 minutes, natural release. Discard liquid and shred with two forks.

Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese and hot sauce together until smooth. Add the chicken, blue cheese, carrots and scallions and mix well, makes 3 cups.

One at a time, place egg roll wrapper on a clean surface, points facing top and bottom like a diamond.

Spoon 3 tablespoons of the buffalo dip mixture onto the bottom third of the wrapper.

Dip your finger in a small bowl of water and run it along the edges of the wrapper. Lift the point nearest you and wrap it around the filling.

Fold the left and right corners in toward the center and continue to roll into a tight cylinder.

Set aside and repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

Spray all sides of the egg rolls with oil using your fingers to evenly coat.

For oven: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a sheet pan with oil.

Transfer the egg rolls to the baking sheet and cook until browned and crisp, about 16 to 18 minutes, turning halfway.

Serve immediately, with dipping sauce on the side, if desired.

For air fryer: In batches, cook 370 degrees for 8 to 9 minutes, turning halfway through until golden brown.

Serve immediately, with dipping sauce on the side, if desired.