﻿One of my favorite meals is a pasta dish and a salad. I thought I'd share with you my manicotti recipe and my favorite spinach salad. I've always felt making an Italian dish goes a long way, so I make it for church dinners and family functions.

It's always a hit. You can serve it with homemade bread or those frozen rolls that are so delicious.

Hope you have a wonderful week. Enjoy.

Three Cheese Manicotti

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) manicotti shells

4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 egg

2 tablespoons dried basil

1 jar (26 ounces) pasta sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add manicotti and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente and then drain (optional: drizzle lightly with oil to prevent the noodles from sticking).

In a bowl, mix 3 cups mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, egg, and basil. Stuff cooked manicotti noodles with the mixture.

Spread about 2 cups pasta sauce over the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Arrange stuffed manicotti in the dish, and cover with remaining sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.

Bake 25-30 minutes in the preheated oven. until mozzarella is melted and bubbly.

Spinach Salad

3 whole eggs

Ice

7 slices thick-cut peppered bacon

1 small whole red onion

1 package white button mushrooms

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 dash salt

8 ounces baby spinach, washed, dried and stems removed

Directions

Place the eggs in a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Then turn off the heat and allow to sit in the water for 20 minutes. Drain off the water and add ice on top of the eggs.

Fry the bacon in a skillet until crispy/chewy. Remove to a paper towel. Drain the fat into a bowl and reserve. Give the skillet a wipe with kitchen paper.

Slice the red onion very thinly, and then add to the skillet. Cook slowly until the onions are caramelized and reduced. Remove to a plate and set aside.

Slice the mushrooms and add them to the same skillet with a little of the reserved bacon fat if needed. Cook slowly until caramelized and brown. Remove to a plate and set aside.

Chop the bacon. Peel and slice the eggs.

Make the hot bacon dressing: Add 3 tablespoons of the reserved bacon fat, vinegar, sugar, Dijon and salt to a small saucepan or skillet over medium-low heat. Whisk together and heat thoroughly until bubbly.

Add the spinach to a large bowl. Arrange the onions, mushrooms, and bacon on top. Pour the hot dressing over the top; toss to combine. Arrange the eggs over the top and serve.