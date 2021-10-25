﻿Happy November!

This time of year, there are tons of bonfires, family time, tailgates, and parties.

I always love bringing some munchies when I'm invited to a party this time of the year. I thought I'd share with y’all some yummy, yet easy appetizers. These are always a big hit.

Sun Dried Tomato Dip

8-ounces cream cheese softened

1/3 cup sun dried tomatoes in oil plus more for garnish

½ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 green onions thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

5 dashes Tabasco sauce or other hot sauce, adjust to taste

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Crackers or vegetable sticks for dipping

Place dip ingredients in a food processor. Whizz for about 20 seconds until the sun-dried tomatoes are blended.

Transfer into a serving dish. Serve with crackers, chips, or veggie sticks!

Olive Cheese Dip

8 ounces cream cheese room temperature

2 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 cup green olives diced

1 cup black olives diced

1 clove garlic minced

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes or less for more mild

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir well to combine.

Spread into a small baking dish and bake for 15 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the dish is hot.

Serve with crackers or chips, for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 cups cooked chicken shredded

1/2 cup Frank's Original Red Hot Sauce

8 oz (250g) g block cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup white Cheddar cheese freshly shredded

1/4 cup American cheddar freshly shredded

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (optional to serve)

2 teaspoons green onions, sliced

Celery sticks carrot sticks, tortilla chips, crusty bread pieces, potato chips, for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange oven rack to the middle of your oven.

In an 8-inch cast-iron skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic until fragrant (30 seconds). Add the chicken and hot sauce and simmer about two minutes until sauce has thickened and reduced by half.

Reduce heat to low and stir in cream cheese; mix until combined. Take off heat, stir through sour cream and top with white cheddar cheese over the top.

Bake until bubbling around the edges and the cheese has melted about 10 minutes. Broil for another minute to brown on top.

Immediately garnish with blue cheese and green onions. Serve with vegetable sticks, chips, crusty bread pieces for dipping.

Bacon, Avocado and Corn Salad

5 strips thick-cut bacon

4 large ears corn, husks and silks removed

1/2 cup crumbled feta or cotija cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

1 large Hass avocado

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Place a heavy skillet over medium heat. Arrange the bacon strips in the skillet and cook on both sides until the bacon is crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to dry. Remove all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat from the skillet.

Cut the kernels off each cob by laying the cob flat on a cutting board and using a sharp knife to remove the kernels. Discard the cobs and transfer the kernels to the skillet with the bacon fat. Cook the corn over medium-high heat until it is just slightly golden brown, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, crumble in the cheese, and add the cilantro and lime juice. Let the mixture cool to room temperature. Roughly crumble the bacon into the corn mixture and toss to combine.

Cut the avocado in half lengthwise. Remove the pit from the avocado and discard. Remove the avocado from the skin and cut the avocado into 1/2-inch pieces. Transfer the avocado to the skillet and toss.

Taste and season with salt and pepper before serving. Serve immediately at room temperature or refrigerate for later. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Serve with scoops.