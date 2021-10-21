1. The Yankees have by far the most series wins with 27. Who is second?

2. What team has lost the most series?

3. The Yankees also have by far the most series sweeps with eight. Who has

failed to win a game three times?

4. Who hit the most series homers?

5. What three players his five homers in a series?

6. Who hit four homers in a series twice.

7. Which three players were twice named series MVP since the award began in 1955?

8. Who is the only MVP from a losing team?

9. Which pitcher has the most series wins?

10. Which pitcher lost the most series games?

11. Which two managers share the mark for most series wins?

12. Who managed the most series losers?

ANSWERS

﻿1. The Cardinals are second with 11 titles.

2. The Dodgers are 7-14 in series play, 1-8 in Brooklyn and 7-7 in Los Angeles.

3. Believe it or not, the Yankees are the team that failed to win a game three times.

They were swept by the Dodges in 1955 and the Reds in 1976 and lost a five-game

series to the Giants in 1922, with the fifth game a tie, called for darkness in extra

innings in the era before lights.

4. Mickey Mantle hit 18 series homers, three more than Babe Ruth. It helped that he

was in 12 series with the Yankees.

5. Reggie Jackson had five homers for the Yankees against the Dodger in 1977, Chase Utley

had five for the Phillies against the Yankees in 2009 and George Springer five for the

Astros against the Dodgers in 2017. Jackson and Springer were MVPs, but Utley

wasn't because the Phils lost the series.

6. Duke Snider had four homers for the Dodgers against the Yankees in 1952 and '55.

7. Sandy Koufax was MVP for the Dodges in 1963 and '65, Bob Gibson for the Cardinals

in 1964 and '67 and Reggie Jackson for the A's in 1973 and the Yankees in '77.

8. Bobby Richardson was 1960 MVP for the Yankees in a weird series the Yanks

lost in seven games despite outscoring the Pirates 55-27. Richardson's

12 RBIs are a series record.

9. Whitey Ford won 10 series game while pitching for the Yankees in 11 series.

10. Ford also leads in losses with eight.

11. Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel both managed the Yankees to seven titles.

12. The legendary John McGraw was 3-6 in series play for the Giants.