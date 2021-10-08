﻿Shreveport native and LSU graduate Sam Burns won the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship as he finished with a 67 on Sunday at the Jackson Country Club to shoot a four-day total of 22-under. Nick Watney and Cameron Young were one shot back. It was Burns’ second win on the PGA Tour following May’s Valspar Championship. Burns made his professional debut in 2017 at the Sanderson Farms Championships, where he finished tied for 43.

College football

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin may need to be reminded of the quote by professional gambler Terry Murphy: “A gambler never makes the same mistake twice. It’s usually three or more times.” Alabama’s offense made the Rebels pay for the gambles as the Tide rolled, 42-21. Next up for No. 17 Ole Miss is No. 13 Arkansas this Saturday morning. Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns in leading Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1) over Texas A&M, 26-22, in College Station. The Bulldogs will have an open date this week before hosting Alabama.

Georgia and Kentucky remained undefeated while Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt also won. This week in SEC play, No. 2 Georgia buses down to No. 18 Auburn, Vanderbilt travels to No. 20 Florida, South Carolina slips over to Tennessee, LSU flies up to No. 16 Kentucky, and No. 1 Alabama heads to unranked Texas A&M.

Southern Mississippi fell at Rice, 24-19, in their C-USA opener. The Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-1) lost heralded freshman quarterback Ty Keyes on the first series of the game, and Jake Lange replaced him. Lange, a walk-on from Jackson Prep, passed for 304 yards and a touchdown. Lange was intercepted three times and was sacked five times in the contest. This week, the Eagles will host Homecoming against UTEP.

SWAC

Jelani Eason tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Johnson on the final play of the game, giving Mississippi Valley a 17-16 win over North Carolina Central. The win also ended Valley’s nine-game losing dating back to 2019. Valley goes to Bethune-Cookman. Jackson State and Alcorn both had open dates this past week. Jackson State (3-1, 1-0) will travel to Alabama A&M while Alcorn (2-2) will host Grambling this Saturday.

Small college

Millsaps, Belhaven and Mississippi College all won this past Saturday while Delta State lost in small college action. Millsaps (1-3, 1-0) garnered its first win of the season as the Majors downed Rhodes, 42-21. Kaleb Thompson passed for 339 yards and two scores for the winners. Belhaven (3-2) outscored Texas Lutheran, 42-35, as Mayowa Asagunia passed for three scores and ran for another for the Blazers. DeAnte’ Smith rushed for four scores and passed for another in leading Mississippi College (2-2, 1-1) over North Greenville, 42-21. Delta State (2-3, 1-1) blew a 33-17 third period lead and fell to undefeated West Florida, 39-33. This week Millsaps hosts Berry College, Belhaven will entertain Sul Ross State, MC will host West Georgia, and Delta State will visit Valdosta State.

JUCO

Jones and East Mississippi both remained perfect in Mississippi JUCO play. Jones (5-0, 2-0) earned a key South Division win as the Bobcats used a stout defense in a 28-13 win over Hinds (3-2, 1-1). East Mississippi (5-0, 3-0) picked up a key win over Northwest, 30-21, in North Division play. Surprising Coahoma romped over winless Holmes, 41-10; Gulf Coast nipped Co-Lin, 14-13; and East Central defeated Pearl River, 17-14, as the Warriors’ Philip Short drilled a 45-yard field goal with seven seconds to play. Other winners were Northeast over Itawamba and Southwest over Delta.

Pros

For the first time in 638 days, the Saints hosted a game in New Orleans in front of a sellout crowd. The Saints blew an 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter and fell to the New York Giants, 27-21. The Saints (2-2) will travel to Washington this Sunday.

Major League Baseball will begin post-season play later this week.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973. Listen to Dale’s Brouhaha Sports Show with Marshall Wood on Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. This week’s guest is David Murray of DawgsBite.com.