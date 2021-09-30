﻿Mississippi State for the second straight week was unable to pull off a fourth period comeback as they fell to LSU in the SEC opener, 28-25. The Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1) outgained LSU (3-1, 1-0) in total yardage as MSU, led by quarterback Will Rogers, totaled 486 yards of offense. Rogers threw for three touchdowns and 371 yards in defeat. This week the Bulldogs play their first conference road game as they travel to College Station to face No. 15 Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1). No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0) did not play last week as the Rebels prepared for No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) in a game that will have a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Alabama took care of Southern Mississippi this past Saturday night. The Golden Eagles (1-3) will now travel to Rice (1-3) on Saturday night in both teams’ conference opener.

SEC

The SEC had four other conference games played last week as No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) stunned Texas A&M, 20-10, while No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 1-0), Kentucky (4-0, 2-0), and No. 10 Florida (3-1, 1-1) were also big winners. No. 22 Auburn escaped Georgia State, 34-24, with a last minute victory while Missouri (2-2, 0-1) lost in overtime at Boston College. This week’s SEC action will feature Georgia hosting Arkansas, Kentucky entertaining Florida and Auburn (3-1, 0-0) traveling to LSU.

SWAC

Jackson State downed Delta State, 24-17, as Shedeur Sanders threw for three scores and JSU kept DSU out of the end zone in the final minute on Saturday. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0) now will have an open date before traveling to Alabama A&M. Delta State (2-2, 0-1) will host West Florida this Saturday night. Alcorn overcame a 19-point deficit against Arkansas-Pine Bluff to win, 39-38, as the Braves notched their first SWAC win. The Braves (2-2) will have an open date this week before hosting Grambling on Oct. 9. Mississippi Valley (0-3) fell in its first SWAC action to Southern University and this week will host North Carolina Central.

Belhaven (2-2) defeated Austin College, 41-14, while Mississippi College (1-2, 0-1) opened Gulf South play with a heartbreaking loss to West Alabama, 31-28. Millsaps (0-3) fell to Olivet College, 44-27, and will travel to Rhodes College this week.

JUCO

Hinds (3-1, 1-0) trailed Gulf Coast, 31-3, early in the second period but rallied in the final 14 seconds of the game to stun the Bulldogs, 42-37, to highlight last week’s junior college action. Other winners last week were Coahoma, Co-Lin, East Central, East Mississippi, Jones and Northwest. This week’s schedules feature two big-time collisions as Hinds heads to Jones and East Mississippi goes to Northwest.

In some very sad news, Meridian native Levi Madison of Gulf Coast Community College lost his life in a single vehicle accident early Friday morning after the Bulldogs returned to Perkinston.

High School

The only two high schools in Clarke County, Enterprise and Quitman, met for the first time since 1997 this past Friday at L.J. Davis Field in Enterprise before an overflow crowd. The Bulldogs of Enterprise won the game, 42-19, to claim their first victory over the Panthers in 50 years.

Former Meridian head football coach and present Lamar School coach Mac Barnes will be hanging up the whistle after 45 years on the sidelines. Barnes has won state championships at both schools.

In some sad news, 46-year-old Mize head football coach Steven Bynum passed away this week.

NFL News

The Saints defeated New England, 28-13, and will play host to the New York Giants this Sunday. The Giants retired Eli Manning’s jersey this past Sunday.

Mississippi Braves

The Braves won the best-of-five Double A-South Championship series Sunday, 2-1, over Montgomery in the fifth and final game. It was the Braves’ first championship since 2008.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973. Listen to Dale’s Brouhaha Sports Show with Marshall Wood on Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. This week’s guest is Ole Miss radio football commentator and former Ole Miss All-American Harry Harrison.