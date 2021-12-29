﻿Here we are again. New Year.

I have always envied the people who make resolutions and carry them through. I, for one, have never been very good at following through.

People always resolve to lose weight, stop smoking, stop imbibing alcohol, start to exercise — just to name a few of the often broken-the-first-week resolutions — to be tenacious and determined.

I never make any because I know I will never stay on track for I am a procrastinator, and yes, just a tad lazy. If I had been steadfast to the resolutions I have made through the years, I would be thin as a stick, as mellow as an apricot, sweet as sugar, and smart as Einstein.

However, I am still “fluffy,” a little harsh in my judgments sometimes, not always easy to appease, incomplete in my purposes, and still have so much to learn in my life. So, you see, making resolutions seems futile to me.

Nonetheless, this year I am turning over a new leaf, and hope to do something I have never strived to do – keep two resolutions to myself.

I resolve to be more sympathetically aware of other people’s feelings and be tolerant and forgiving. As I get older, I am sometimes not as considerate and caring as I should be. I have become easily aggravated with drama and commotion and often say things that should be thought and not voiced.

And my second declaration is to put my heart in gear before I allow my mouth to power up. If I have learned one thing in my life, it is that words allowed to escape cannot be captured again. You can apologize and grovel, but those words are always there swirling around in the memories. In some instances, they remain hanging there to make you hesitant in trusting. That will affect your life nearly every day of your life.

So, friends, here’s wishing you a wonderful 2022.

I pray your lives will be less stressful and, above all, happy, and that you will find yourself to be content with all your blessings.

Sangrias are always refreshing and they can be made for a New Year’s party with our without liquor.

Sangria

1 bottle red wine

1 cup orange juice

½ cup brandy

¼ cup sugar

1 sliced orange,

1 sliced apple

1 cup blueberries

1 cup sliced strawberries

12 oz. seltzer water

In a large pitcher mix all ingredients and chill in the refrigerator for several hours before serving if time permits. Serve over ice.