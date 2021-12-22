﻿It was one o’clock in the morning and we were working as quietly and swiftly as we could and two little sleepy-eyed boys came to the door of our living room and asked, “What y'all doing?”

Well, what we were doing is putting together two small bicycles and, we were busted!

Of course, their daddy said that Santa had to make so many stops that night that he had asked us if we could help him and put these bicycles together for him, and of course we said we would.

This time was only one of the times we were caught “helping Santa.”

So many years ago, and still so vivid and fresh in my memories, we were living in Arkansas when our boys were small and lived in our first house with a fireplace and chimney. They would not let us build a fire on Christmas Eve because Santa would be burned as he slipped down to leave their toys. Our boys are only two years apart in age and were always in cahoots trying to better us.

I don’t remember just how old they were before the magic was given up, but I do remember when one found out, the other immediately knew. Then, when our baby came along, once again the mystery and sparkle was once again enjoyed.

We still wrap all our children and grandchildren’s gifts, and they go under our tree. There are still secrets and hiding places and lots of nosey children and adults.

I will admit it is so much harder to buy for all of them now as they are grown-ups. No more toys like guns, cars, dolls, or dinosaurs. Now, they want real cars, trucks, motorcycles, shotguns, and “big people” toys.

Our grandchildren have long given up the enchanting and delightful magic of the old, white-bearded man, but I have told each of them when they say, “Meme, there is no Santa.”

Well, there will be no more gifts because how would the gifts get here?

As I have said, this year will be so different as our new one, our little Emmie Jo, will just know that the big man in the red suit exists and we will all believe once again.

I can be certain that this year, like years passed, all my children and their children will be here at Meme and Pawpaw’s house looking for what Santa brought them.

Merry Christmas, and here’s hoping that you and yours will enjoy a visit from the magical Santa and that you will have all your loved ones sitting at your table.

We’re making candy and cookies tomorrow and this is one of our favorites.

PRETZEL TURTLES

1 (11 oz.) bag of Rolo candies (50 pieces)

50 mini pretzels

50 pecan halves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line cookie sheet with parchment paper. Lay pretzels in a single layer and place one Rolo on each. Warm in preheated oven just until chocolate and caramel have softened, about 4 minutes. Remove from oven and press one pecan half into each Rolo candy. Put in refrigerator to chill.