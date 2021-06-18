﻿A couple Sundays ago as we celebrated my day, Mother’s Day, we were sitting around our table with all three of my children here, and I could not help but notice the sameness and the differences in them. To have all come from the same parents, it’s sometimes baffling how they can be so different. And the fascinations that they all enjoy are also very diverse. For instance, our oldest is attracted to firearms, motorcycles, and video games. These things seem to keep him intent for time on end. Our second child loves music and plays piano and guitar by ear. I provided lessons for him when he was young, and the teacher told me she would give him a piece of music to play, and he would come back the next lesson playing it perfectly but on all different keys. He was unteachable yet an accomplished musician. My brother also plays completely by ear. Me, I struggle with each written note and chord. And their daddy, bless his heart, cannot even play the radio! Our youngest really isn’t absorbed with guns, motorcycles, music or any other one thing. From the time she could sit her dolls in chairs in my office, she was a born and bred schoolteacher. She taught her doll students the fundamentals of learning every day. She even taught her little dog, Taffy, and once left her sitting on the high cabinet in my office for a complete day. I guess she was kept after school? If I had to choose something that she is really sincere about, it would be that of being a mother. That was the other thing she was so resolute about. She is a wonderful mother to three of my grandchildren and can switch from Mama to their confidant/friend when needed.

Our grandchildren are also very diverse in their beings. Some of them take the traits, skills, and likes from their parents but not all of them. They are very individual from their nurturing parents but sometimes exactly the same when they speak. Sometimes, their parents’ voices and words erupt from their mouths. Especially our daughter. I hear my mother gush from some of the sayings I let loose like, “sit down and don’t you move even a little bit.” Now, as I listen to our daughter, I hear myself so many times spurting out her mouth.

This is a good thing, a really good thing. I know when I go HOME that my children will have learned some things from their daddy and me. Some may not be something I could put in print, but they are legacies we will leave.

I made my Pasta Salad for Mother’s Day…

2 boxes of tri-colored pasta, 1 sliced thin green pepper, box of grape tomatoes cut in half, 1 small head of broccoli, 1 cut up zucchini, 1 cut up squash, 1 chopped vedalia onion, several leaves of cut thin fresh Basil, 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

DRESSING – 1/3 cup of red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste, ½ t. dried oregano, ½ cup olive oil, 1 t. sugar. Pour over salad and marinate in fridge overnight.

Sometimes if I’m in a hurry I use a bottle of Italian Dressing.