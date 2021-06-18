Once a year, I have this bizarre celebration, one that every one of us has flung on us at birth. For some, it’s the happiest day of the year and for others it’s a day to remind us of time passing too rapidly. It’s our BIRTHDAY. And we should make merry because after all we have made it through another year and the last two years have been a “doozy”. I have one of these happy/melancholy days coming around in the next week or so.

I remember as a teenager I wanted to be older. Older so that I could be my own boss, drink wine, stay out late, and just do whatever and whenever I pleased. I am that age (plus quite a few years) and I am my own boss, drink all the Moscato I want, and basically do whatever I want. Being my own boss means now that I have to do the boss work – cook, wash dishes, make beds, vacuum, and take charge of EVERYTHING. Drink wine? Well, the only time I have for that would be around seven to seven-thirty in the morning and who wants a kick that early, I’ll just take three cups of coffee. Now, about the staying out late, my late is nine o’clock bedtime after an hour nap sitting in my rocker pretending to watch television. Of course, I do whatever whenever I please, as long as it pleases my husband.

Roy and I stopped giving gifts many years ago for birthdays. I supposed that his just having me was gift enough or burden enough he didn’t need anything extra.

My children always commemorate my happy day with flowers, gifts, calls and usually a visit. This is all I really ever want is the visits from them and all sixteen of my grandchildren. Of course, there could never be a cake with candles. The Attala County Fire Department would have to be on standby as they were lit.

All of this information taken into consideration, I am truly very blessed to have lived as long as I have, seen as many wonders as

I have, experienced as many miracles as I have, and loved as many people as I have. The past two years has challenged all of us and I have lost some dear people because of the horrible malady. We had this Covid in December before there was a vaccine and you will never know how many times we have praised the Lord for allowing us to have made it through.

So, happy birthday to me and here’s to praying for many more!

BIRTHDAY CAKE PIE. – Begin with a graham cracker crust and press 6 T. rainbow sprinkles into the bottom of the crust. I use the bottom of a small bowl. Filling – 1 tub of thawed Kool whip, 1 cup vanilla cake mix, and mix until stiff peaks form. In another bowl, combine pudding mix and milk and whisk to combine and add 3 Tablespoons of rainbow sprinkles. Pour into prepared crust and sprinkle all over with rainbow sprinkles. Refrigerate.