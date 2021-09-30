﻿I met Billy Lamb when he was a distance runner at Mississippi College in the early 60s. Lamb was an excellent runner in the 880-yard run for the Choctaws. He coached at several high schools in Alabama and in Mississippi. Many years later, he became the Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at Mississippi College and remained there for many years.

Billy has been a friend for many years. He did an excellent job in every school he taught. But his specialty was coaching vaulters and distance runners.

The best cross-country course in the state, Choctaw Trails, was designed and built by Lamb while he was a coach at MC. He spent laborious hours over many summers on a tractor developing the course. The Trails were designed to allow spectators to get many glimpses of the runners during the race. Choctaw Trails is the location of many Mississippi College meets to this day. Choctaw Trails is the location of the MHSAA and the MPSA state championships. National and Regional college meets have been held on this course plus many high school individual meets. This course is the best in the state, and it is one of the best in the nation. It is by far the best course I have ever seen in my 33+ years of coaching cross-country.

I have been ramblin’ about how good this cross-country course is, but I need to say that Lamb is also one of the best starters in the country. For years he has started many high school and college meets both track and cross country.

Billy felt strongly that girls should have a chance to pole vault and he wrote a letter to the sports editor of The Clarion-Ledger about expanding the girls’ events to include the pole vault. Billy gave The Star-Herald permission to print the following letter.

Girls deserve chance to pole vault, too.

Your special report on pole vaulting was very well done. I especially enjoyed Chris Todd’s pictures and Godfrey Jones’ drawings. Thanks for bring this exhilarating event to the attention of the public. I had the good fortune to attend the Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nev., in 1994 as a member of the USA Track and Field Pole Vault Committee. Watching hundreds of boys and girls getting instruction from the best coaches in the country on a dozen pole vault pits in the Reno Convention Center as well as competition among the nation’s elite men and women jumpers was truly inspiration.

Safety in the pole vaulting was at the top of the agenda then as it is now. Better education for all concerned and particularly coaches was determined to be imperative. Equally important were proper land areas and jumpers using correct poles. I hope I will still be coaching when Mississippi catches up to the rest of the country and allows girls to enjoy this special thrill. Alabama and Louisiana have pole vault competition for their girls. The best girls in America can jump higher than most of the boys in Mississippi. Our state has a great pool of female athletes now involved in cheerleading who would love pole vaulting as an additional outlet for their skills.

Thanks to Billy’s efforts, Mississippi has had pole vaulting for girls for many years.