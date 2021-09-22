1. Coaching is teaching.

2. Anyone can compete in athletics if they have enough determination and dedication.

3. Today’s youths look below the surface so don’t try to deceive them. They can recognize a coach who is there to draw a pay check. They can also recognize the contagious enthusiasm that begins with the coach and spreads throughout the team.

4. Show the “I Care” attitude.

5. Believe in God. Love for your fellow man and be a hard worker. Don’t let anyone outwork you.

6. Know the rules of your sport and follow them. Keep up with your sport.

7. Remember, you are the coach!

8. Treat all athletes the same. Be supportive of all your athletes.

9. Always look at the positive side and not the negative. Find something positive each day and let the athlete know it

10. Always keep God first, followed by family and then your occupation.

11. Winning is important, but participation is more important than winning.

Elton Wright is a former Sports editor for The Star-Herald.