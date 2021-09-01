As the renovation of the Skipworth Performing Arts Center continues, many are looking forward to attending plays and other theatrical performances again. Recently, two members of the KHS class of 2001 reminisced about their experiences in theater during their senior year in high school.

Griffin Lewis, now a father of three and resident of Mandeville, Louisiana, played Conrad Birdie in the musical Bye, Bye, Birdie.

“I liked the fact that there was an outlet for me to express myself. Not being super athletic, I could be myself and showcase what I liked to do. I had tried out the year before for Annie and had not gotten a part,” he said. “However, someone got sick at the last minute, and I was asked to step into a role. Being in musicals was really fun and exciting. At that time, there was no other option for performing arts, and there were a lot of different roles so that more kids could participate.”

Lewis has been interested in music since a very young age.

“I attended First Baptist Church, and Faye Wiggers was our choir director. I am grateful to her for seeing some talent in me, and I began singing solos at a very young age, probably 8 or 9. That experience led to other places for me,” he said.

One of those places was Mississippi College.

“I was able to sing in Priority, a small group of students who traveled the state and raised money for missions. MC is most well-known for the show choir Attache’, the group that Lance Bass of NSYNC was in. Being in Priority and watching Attache’ helped me to see what different opportunities musical theater could lead to,” Lewis said.

He has continued his musical bent into his adult life.

“I am now a worship team music leader for my church. Church of the King has about 12,000 people,” he told The Star-Herald.

He is excited about the Skipworth Center.

“It’s going to be a place where people can be creative and where they can hone their crafts. It will offer an avenue for those who may not be interested in other areas. It will certainly be an outlet to be proud of,” said Lewis, who also mentioned how important it is to have a modern, up-to-date venue for performances.

“Performers expect good sound and a good place in which to perform. It will be set up for success, and the better the product outcome, the better the possibilities,” he said.

He is also thankful that the community is supportive of the Skipworth Project.

“The KFEE and the community are binding together to do this project. It opens doors, and I am looking forward to its completion,” Lewis said.

Like Lewis, Lauren Fowler McCool had a role in Bye, Bye, Birdie, that of Ursula.

“Being in that play is really one of my top five memories from high school. It was a great thing to be a part of and a fun and memorable experience,” she said. “Acting lets you try on different personalities. Where else in life to you get to be someone like that? It was hilarious to see people stepping out of their comfort zones, like the athletes who sang and danced and stole the show. It was really fun to perform opposite that.”

McCool also had early experiences with acting in church, First Presbyterian.

“As a child, I was the head angel in the Christmas pageant. As the shepherds were leaving, I realized that I had forgotten one of my lines. I was determined to say my line no matter what. I yelled after them, ‘The baby is in the stable! He’s the one wrapped in swaddling clothes!’ Of course, I got a huge laugh and realized that I liked entertaining people and making them laugh,” she said with a chuckle. “We had a puppet ministry at church also. It was ideal for me because I was a little bit shy, and I could hide behind the curtain and still perform. It was a great entry into performing and the perfect outlet for me.”

The Kosciusko resident and mother of four is looking forward to the completed Skipworth Center.

“I am all for it and hoping that generations will have a place to perform. It will be a great opportunity for kids to discover their talents,” she said.

McCool is hoping that the venue will be a catalyst for a theater program.

“I hope that theater will be brought back now that there is a great place to do it. You learn life skills that you can’t learn anywhere else. It is also great for character building and learning how to be part of a team,” she said.

Not only will the center be good for performers, but also for audiences.

“The past 18 months or so have been hard due to Covid. Life can be ugly, messy, and unpredictable. It is nice to escape, to check out, and be entertained,” McCool said. “The arts give you that. Audiences can appreciate someone’s effort at something beautiful.”