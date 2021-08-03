﻿Aug. 1, 1996

The Sallis Baptist Church, which lost its building to fire, has purchased the Sallis Methodist Church and provides a Sunday School room for the Methodists to meet.

—

Students taking ballroom dancing on Mondays at First United Methodist Church include Joe and Rebecca Doty. Other students take western line dancing on Thursdays.

—

Ward 4 Alderman John Sullivan was administered the oath of office by Mayor George Lewis after winning the special election.

—

KHS students Chad Chipley and R. C. Hutchison took part in the annual summer horticulture seminar at Mississippi State University.

—

Mr. and Mrs. William Monroe were recently honored on their 50th anniversary.

Aug. 3, 1971

Dr. Henry Jones and county agent Dake Swoope prepare an injection of sleeping sickness vaccine. Jones estimated that 500 horses and mules have been vaccinated since the program began.

—

Rev. Lynn Marshall of Sallis Baptist Church not only pastors the congregation, but he also spearheads the current renovation to the sanctuary.

Mrs. Lewis Ward enjoys cooking, needlepoint, decoupage, and painting. She and her husband also enjoy camping in their RV.

—

KHS students attending band camp at McNeese State University in Louisiana were Judy Carnathan, Cheryl Sides, Paula Jennings, Rhonda Hines, Cynthia Davis, Debbie Baxter, Jon Bernreuter, Joe Evans, Mike Brunt, Willard Barnes, Keith Owen, Owen Hartness, Ronnie Chandler, Rosie Joseph, and John Hawkins. Their band director, Mickey Grove, was an instructor at the camp.

—

Mrs. John C. Love, Jr. and Mrs. Tommy Stafford pose with national association of Junior Auxiliary Clubs president, Mrs. James W. Yuill.