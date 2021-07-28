July 25, 1996
John Sullivan, administrator in the Kosciusko School District, won the runoff for Ward 4 Alderman.
—
The fourth victim of the Tardy Furniture Store shooting succumbed to his injuries. In all, four people were murdered in the shooting, which was motivated by robbery.
—
Earl Lucas and Morris Massey are co-chairmen of the Central Mississippi Fair and plan fun activities for all ages.
—
Retiring Fire Chief Roy Frazier was honored with a reception at City Hall.
Johnnie Tolleson was named Woman of Achievement at the state Business & Profession Women’s Club Convention.
July 29, 1971
Three candidates for governor recently spoke at a political rally on the courthouse lawn. Bill Waller, Charles Sullivan, and Marshall Perry campaigned at the rally sponsored for the Jaycees.
—
A city work crew cleared the roadway on S. Huntington St. where a giant tree fell as winds and torrential rains crossed the state over the weekend.
—
Hilda Crowe, Edith Harpole, Frances Braswell, and Pat Harvey attended the recent Business & Profession Women’s Club Convention in Columbus, Ohio.
—
Joan Houston enjoys cooking, refinishing antiques, and reading; she recently moved to the area with her husband, pastor of First United Methodist Church.
—
Specials at Big Star this week include 2 lb. rice, 29 cents; 3 lb. ground beef, 49 cents/lb.; 1 lb. crackers, 39 cents; 5 lb. sugar, 59 cents; 4-roll pk. tissue, 29 cents.