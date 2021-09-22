﻿THE ARITHMETIC OF SIN: Sin adds to your troubles; subtracts from your energy, multiplies your trials and will divide your interest in God’s work. Plus, “the wages of sin is death!”

CHURCH ATTENDANCE: Attending church services regularly is like making a path through the forest – the more often you use it, the less obstruction you find in your way.

“HAPPINESS is not the end life; character is!”

“Ever notice that when your cup of happiness is full, somebody always bumps your elbow.”

THE KNOTS PRAYER: Dear God, please untie all the knots that are in my mind, my heart and my life. Remove the have nots, the can nots, and the do nots that are in my mind. Erase the will nots, may nots and might nots that have found a home in my heart. Release me from the could nots, should nots and would nots that obstruct the righteous direction of my life. And most of all, Dear God, I ask that you remove all the am nots that I have allowed to hold me back, especially the thought that I am not good enough for you to love.

Then there is the story of a young man proposing to the girl of his dreams: he said, “Darling, I’m not wealthy, and I don’t have a yacht and a convertible like Jerome Green, but sweetheart, I love you and want to marry you.” The girl sat in silence for a moment as she thought of how she should reply, then said, “I love you, too, but tell me more about this Jerome Green.”

I would sincerely hope that you would be interested in furthering your understanding of God’s Word. If so, drop me a note at PO Box 1399, and I will send you some very good study material. Keep in mind that the only cost is a minute or two to write a note, address the envelope, and stamp it.

May peace and contentment be yours to enjoy this week!

— Les Ferguson, Sr.