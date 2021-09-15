Following are some statements I have picked up along the way. I think they are worthy of sharing.

“To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.”

(C. S. Lewis)

“You are either a Christian or you are not a Christian; you cannot be partly a Christian.” (Martin Lloyd Jones)

“It is of no use walking anywhere to preach unless our walking is our preaching.” (Francis of Assisi)

“Failure isn’t final until you quit.” (Steven Furtick)

Then there are these two statements about evangelism:

Modern Evangelism number 1: “just ask Jesus into your heart.” “Such is not preaching the gospel (the death,

Burial and resurrection of Jesus – to save us from a very real hell.” (Sorry, I do not remember who said this,

But I believe he is right on target.)

Modern Evangelism number 2: Evangelism takes time. It has to be lived, demonstrated, proven.”

“No – evangelism is not getting a decision after living our some good plan – it is simply planting the seed, others water, some reap.” (I like this one also, but the author is unknown.)

Hearts do have to be open to the message of Jesus. Life needs to be lived in such a way that you can plant the word in that open heart. When that is done and watering takes place, the promise is that our God will bring the increase (I Cor.3:5-7). May we believe the Bible, practice what it teaches and be salt and light to those aroundus.

— Les Ferguson, Sr.