﻿I came across this statement in someone’s publication recently – “The Heart is a Battlefield.” It impacted me to the extent that I found my pen and wrote it down. I think it is right on target. As I thought on it a little later, I remembered this passage in Psalm 15: “LORD, who may abide in Your tabernacle? Who may dwell in Your holy hill? This is a psalm of David. The question is asked again in Psalm 24, another psalm of David: “Who may ascend into the hill of the Lord? Or who may stand in His holy place?” David gives detailed answers in both psalms. What stands out is that the first thing he says in answering the question in both is about the heart. Psalm 15:2: “He who walks uprightly, and works righteousness, and speaks the truth in his heart.” The answer in Psalm 24:4 is “He who has clean hands and a pure heart….”

The importance of the heart is seen in these passages also:

“For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34).

“These people draw near to Me with their mouth, and honor Me with their lips, but their heart is far from Me” (Matthew 15:8).

“Keep your heart with all diligence, for out of it spring the issues of life” (Proverbs 4:23).

“The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1). And it is repeated in Psalm 53:1.

The heart is a battlefield because it often harbors evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, and blasphemies. And Jesus said that these things defile us (Matthew 15:15-20).

There are many additional exhortations concerning the heart and its importance in living the life that would honor God. These listed are sufficient to cause us to think. Sad to say, but it is easy to let the heart become a battlefield. And when we have that battlefield mentality we often become what we think. That‘s Bible: “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7). The peace of God mentality is so much better than the battlefield mentality. Note again what the Bible says: “and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Jesus Christ” (Philippians 4:7).

What does how I live say about what is in my heart? Is it a battlefield or has it embraced the peace of God? Remember, our God is the God of a fresh new start. When we make Jesus the Lord of our heart, we have begun a new start. Jesus said, “He who believes and is baptized will be saved…” (Mark 16:16). If you are ready to take that step, you are on your way to crowning Jesus as Lord of your heart, therefore Lord of your life. For more information, send me a note or give me a call – P.O. Box 1399, 601 562-4226.

— Les Ferguson, Sr.