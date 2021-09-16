Roy and Peggy Sims have recently made a generous donation to the Skipworth Performing Arts Center in honor of their children, Michael, Marc, and Pam.

“I am excited about the center,” said Peggy in a recent interview. “I was in the Big Red Band, playing clarinet under Mr. Thomas Wasson, and I graduated from Kosciusko High School. I was also in plays and Glee Club in that auditorium, so I’m excited to see it being refurbished.”

“Later, my son Michael was in the Big Red Band under Mickey Grove and also in the Lion’s Band. I was president of the Band Boosters and good friends with Mr. Grove. He and I raised a lot of money together over the years. It was a lot of fun, and I miss it. I was his ‘right-hand man’ for a while. I feel nostalgic about my time spent in the Band Boosters,” said Sims.

One of the things that is excited about is the possibility of a Lions Band performance.

“Michael was able to travel with Lions Band to places like Taiwan, and we have had many kids from here be in the Lions Band over the years. It will be great to have a performance by them in the new auditorium. I am really looking forward to that,” Sims said.

Sims would also like to see groups such as the Little Theater reorganize and resurface.

“We always enjoyed its performances. I would also like to see Christmas programs and just a lot of entertainment and programs to get people in the center,” she said.

As for why she and her husband chose to support the Skipworth Center, Sims mentioned that they have always been big supporters of the schools and the arts.

“Many years ago, when my daughter was in elementary school, I was in charge of the ‘Cool the Schools’ program. We raised a lot of money to put air conditioning in the schools, and it was a very successful fundraising drive,” Sims stated. “My husband and I are very civic-minded. We think it is important to support the schools and the arts, and we can do both with our donations to the Skipworth Center.”